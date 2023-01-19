EA Sports PGA Tour set to launch in March, just in time for The Masters

It’s been over seven years since EA Sports released a simulation golf game, but that will change in 2023. After a multi-year wait, EA announced that EA Sports PGA Tour will be hitting the links this spring on consoles worldwide. And the game boasts several notable features.

The re-birth of the EA PGA Tour franchise — which will make use of the Frostbite engine — will see the incorporation of a number of “next-gen” features, including a ball behavior system that will mimic real-life golf ball movements, a Pure Strike system that will allow for accurate follow-throughs and backswing lengths, and true-to-life visuals that were captured with drone technology.

EA Sports PGA Tour will also include a career mode that will allow for skill development and the ability to choose from up to 20 shot types. The title will also offer a challenge system that will be updated over time.

In addition to those features, EA Sports PGA Tour is set to include authentic golfers like Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau, and 30 courses that will consist of all four major homes, including Augusta National Golf Club, home of The Masters.

This latest entry into the EA Sports portfolio marks a renewal in a cooled rivalry between Electronic Arts and 2K. The two publishers routinely went head-to-head with competing sports games throughout the 2000s and 2010s, but that competitiveness went south after the demise of the NBA Live franchise. EA Sports PGA Tour will now compete for simulation golf supremacy alongside PGA Tour 2K23.

EA Sports PGA Tour is set to release on March 24 for the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Those who order the deluxe edition or have EA Play will receive early access to the game beginning on March 21.