What is the release date of EA Sports PGA Tour?

On March 29, 2021, EA Sports officially announced that it was getting back into golf games. The company that previously released titles such as Tiger Woods PGA Tour and Rory McIlroy PGA Tour unveiled plans to release EA Sports PGA Tour, title that will be available for next-gen consoles and feature some of the world’s best golfers and most popular courses. But, when will this new title officially go live? Here’s what we know so far.

According to EA itself, the company stated in late March that the title was currently in the development stage. EA Sports PGA Tour be on EA’s Frostbite engine.

Even though EA did confirm that the new game would include a career mode and PGA courses, Electronic Arts did not confirm a release date at the time. Instead, EA stated in late March that it would provide a release date in the “coming months.”

So, it appears at least for now that we will have to wait a bit longer before we know for sure when Electronic Arts will return to the golf scene. It also means we will have to wait a bit longer for EA and 2K to square off with competing sports title once again. The rivalry between the two publishers has cooled in recent years, but with the EA Sports PGA Tour and PGA Tour 2K franchises hanging around now, it looks like it’s heating up once again.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.