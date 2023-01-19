After nearly two years, Electronic Arts has unveiled EA Sports PGA Tour to the public. This title marks the return of the old Tiger Woods/Rory McIlroy PGA Tour franchise, as EA has returned to the simulation golf game industry for the first time in seven years. But, will the new EA Sports PGA Tour game be available on the Nintendo Switch? Here’s what we know.

Will EA Sports PGA Tour be available for the Nintendo Switch?

On January 18, 2023, EA Sports released the first details regarding EA Sports PGA Tour. Those details included gameplay notes, features, golfers, and courses, as well as price and console information.

EA confirmed that EA Sports PGA Tour will go live this coming March for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, Epic Games, or the EA app. This means that the latest EA Sports game will not be available for the Nintendo Switch. That shouldn’t come as too much of a shock, as EA Sports franchises like Madden and NHL have not been on the platform since its release in 2017. FIFA does receive a yearly release in the form of Legacy Editions.

This marks yet another PGA-branded simulation golf game to not receive a version for the Nintendo Switch. 2K’s PGA Tour 2K23 also did not receive a Nintendo Switch version, unlike its predecessor. PGA Tour 2K23 went live for both old and current-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC.