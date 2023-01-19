Will EA Sports PGA Tour be available for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4?

In January 2023, Electronic Arts gave golf and video game fans a first look at EA Sports PGA Tour. The new title has been in the making for years and is set to revive a franchise that has not had a release in almost a decade. The last time an EA Sports-developed golf game was released, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 were the dominant platforms. Will those two consoles be on the receiving end for the next installment of the franchise?

Is EA Sports PGA Tour coming to Xbox One and PS4?

On January 19, EA Sports officially unveiled its release plans for EA Sports PGA Tour. The developer promised many interesting features, including 30 authentic courses, a career mode, and incorporation of ShotLink and Trackman data. EA has also touted that PGA Tour’s PureStrike system will allow players to realistically attack on shots, and Ball Behavior will have “revolutionized” next-gen movements so that it dribbles and roll much like a golf ball would in real life.

EA Sports PGA Tour will be available for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC through the EA app, Steam, or the Epic Games Store. Two versions of the game will be made available for players to purchase: the standard edition and a digital deluxe version.

The game will not be available for old-gen consoles, meaning that those on the Xbox One and PS4 will not be able to buy a copy of the game. This marks a difference from competitor PGA Tour 2K23, which did receive an old-gen version.

This marks yet another sports/racing game published by EA to be a current-gen exclusive. Need for Speed Unbound was released in December 2022 and only went live for the Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC platforms.