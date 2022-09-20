All Cryogenic Hopetown Sunken Scroll locations in Splatoon 3

Finding all the Sunken Scrolls in Splatoon 3 can be challenging, requiring players to search the most remote nooks and crannies of the single-player campaign or to complete tough challenges. Especially by the time you reach the Cryogenic Hopetown map, with icy surfaces to contend with, it can be frustrating if you don’t know where to look. If you’re after the last few of these treasure troves of knowledge, here is where to find all the Sunken Scrolls in Cryogenic Hopetown in Splatoon 3.

Where to find all Sunken Scrolls in Cryogenic Hopetown in Splatoon 3

The Sunken Scrolls don’t provide much gameplay advantage, but they are packed full of lore for the world of Splatoon. If you’re curious about the stories behind your favorite characters in the series, it is worth finding all these items. The Sunken Scrolls in Cryogenic Hopetown are particularly difficult, as the ice physics makes the balloon challenges much more difficult.

Sunken Scroll 8 location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Sunken Scroll in Cryogenic Hopetown is the eighth overall and can be found on the north side of the island. Clear out as much of the Fuzzy Ooze piles as you can, visiting the different challenge maps to earn Power Eggs, and you’ll see two large orange storage units. Your Small Fry will run over as he’s found something. Shoot the ground beside him, and the chest will pop up and open, rewarding you with your next Sunken Scroll.

Sunken Scroll 9 location

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the southern part of the island, you’ll see several platforms with speed boosters on them. Again, you’ll need to clear out the majority of the Fuzzy Ooze in the area to get there, but the biggest key to getting this Sunken Scroll is to not take the speed booster leading to the island marked above as this will launch you across the gap and back to the main island. Instead, paint the ground and squid jump across the gap. Shoot the beacon you can see and reveal the Sunken Scroll inside.

Sunken Scroll 10 location

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get this Sunken Scroll, you’ll need to clear out most of the Fuzzy Ooze present in the level. The Blue Balloon challenges on this island are much more complicated than those on Future Utopia Island and require you to use the speed boosters and the icy terrain to slide across the island while shooting the balloons in various waves. It is challenging, and you’ll want to turn on motion aiming if you haven’t already, but it is doable. The first Blue Balloon challenge is located on the east side of the island at the point marked on the above map.

Sunken Scroll 11 location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last Sunken Scroll on Cryogenic Hopetown is another Blue Balloon challenge that starts on the island marked on the map above. Just like the previous Sunken Scroll, you’ll need to spend some time clearing out the Fuzzy Ooze around the area and use the speed boosters to zip around the island once the path is clear.