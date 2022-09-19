All Future Utopia Island Sunken Scroll locations in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 has a surprisingly robust single-player campaign, considering the game is largely built around the online multiplayer segments. Not only does the campaign involve more plot than previous games, but it also has lots of collectibles to find along the way. One type of collectible in the game is Splatoon 3 is the Sunken Scrolls. Finding them can be a bit tricky, even in the opening area, so here is where you can find all the Sunken Scrolls in the Future Utopia Island area of Splatoon 3.

Splatoon 3 Future Utopia Island Sunken Scroll locations

Image via Nintendo

The Sunken Scrolls are fun items to collect because they give you more background into the world of Splatoon and some of the characters that live within it as well as giving you a better idea of how Splatoon 3 fits into the setting’s timeline.. Finding all of the Sunken Scrolls in Future Utopia Island will require you to complete most of the island’s mini-levels at least once to collect enough Power Eggs to clear out the Fuzzy Ooze that has taken over the island. The items will either be hidden under the Fuzzy Ooze in hidden crates, or they will be rewarded for completing the Blue Balloon challenges in the game.

Sunken Scroll 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

For this Sunken Scroll, you need to head to the point marked on the map above and complete the Blue Balloon challenge there. You’ll need to clear out the Fuzzy Ooze in the area first, as the challenge will take you around the immediate vicinity to shoot the balloons that appear. When you’re ready, shoot the Blue Balloon located at the point marked on the map above. It will split off into two balloons. Shoot them, and then chase after the next batch. Keep going until you return to the original area and the challenge ends.

Sunken Scroll 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

This scroll is located on the east side of the island, at the point marked on the above map. Clear out the Fuzzy Ooze blocking your way and look for the red flashing light in the ground below. Shoot the beacon until it opens and reveals the second Sunken Scroll.

Sunken Scroll 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’re first dropped into Future Utopia Island, you’ll see a collection of Fuzzy Ooze directly in front of you. Clear it out and there will be a buried beacon. Shoot that beacon to reveal the next Sunken Scroll for the area.

Sunken Scroll 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Sunken scroll in the Future Utopia Island area of Splatoon 3 is located on the eastern side of the island once again. Head there and find the beacon buried in the ground beside a fence. Shoot it and the scroll will pop up.