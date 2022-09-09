When does Splatoon 3 take place? Timeline explained

While most people will likely think of Splatoon’s multiplayer before anything else, the game has quite a bit of interesting lore and stories in its campaigns. With Splatoon 3, we are in a new area of the world and going against new enemies. That being said, when in the timeline does Splatoon 3 take place?

How long after Splatoon 2 does Splatoon 3 take place?

Splatoon 3 is set five years after the events of Splatoon 2’s single player campaign and the final Splatfest for that game, Chaos vs Order. For reference, Splatoon 2 came out in 2017, five years before Splatoon 3; the series basically takes place in real-time, with Splatoon 2 taking place two years after the first game.

Since Splatoon 2, Cap’n Cuttlefish has retired and now Agents 1, 2, and 3 are apart of the New Squidbeak Splatoon. Agent 3 has relinquished that title and is now simply known as The Captain following Cuttlefish’s retirement. Your Inkling or Octoling takes on the Agent 3 moniker for the duration of the campaign instead of a new number. It’s also worth mentioning that Murch went through a growth spurt since then.

Outside of the restructuring of the team, there really is not much in the way of time-related occurrences in Splatoon 3. Splatsville is a city that has risen quickly and the Splatlands are a harsh desert area surrounding them. Outside of that information, there is not much known about the area’s developments since the previous game.

Splatoon does not have a complicated timeline. With the release of each game so far, they have just been chapters added in sequential order. There is no half chapters, although the Octo Expansion in Splatoon 2 did add a little bit of content to the overall lore and story. If you are a fan of Splatoon, there is not much research you have to do to connect the dots on each game unlike the Legend of Zelda series. The straightforward passage of time is greatly appreciated.