The Cult Stashes you find in Alan Wake 2 can be extremely helpful in keeping your supplies high throughout the course of your playthrough. There are several you can find while exploring Bright Falls.

Each of the Cult Stashes has a variety of unique items which you can use in combat. These Cult Stashes also have a unique way to keep those supplies under lock and key, which means you’ll have to solve the riddle to unlock them. This guide covers how to find all Cult Stash locations at Bright Falls in Alan Wake 2, and how to open them.

Where to Find All Bright Falls Cult Stashes in Alan Wake 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Cult Stashes in Bright Falls, Cauldron Lake, and Watery in Alan Wake 2. The Cult Stashes follow the same patterns between locations, where you’ll need to solve a unique riddle to open it up. Some of them are as simple as repeating the code that you see in a quick Simon Says-like combination lock. Others are a bit more complex, and I had to sit down to take some time to figure out the proper code. None of the codes were too challenging, but I did find them more complicated than the other puzzles in Alan Wake 2, such as the Nursery Rhymes or tracking down the Lunch Boxes.

When you open up a Cult Stashes, there should be a small amount of ammunition, healing supplies, and flares, or you might get lucky to find propane tanks. After you unlock a Cult Stash, Saga can add the location to her Case Board, highlighting each location she finds throughout Alan Wake 2, along with the note hidden inside the stash.

These are all the Cult Stash locations you can find while exploring Bright Falls in Alan Wake 2, and how you unlock them.