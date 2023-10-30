There are several collectibles for you to track down in Alan Wake 2, and one of them are a series of Nursery Rhymes. These Nursery Rhymes appear on each of the maps, and you’ll have to track them down, solving the riddles associated with them, such as at Watery.

These Nursery Rhymes are going to be scattered throughout the Watery area, the third location you can visit while playing as a Saga. When you play as her, she will be in the real world, dealing with the Taken, and trying to solve the riddles surrounding her involvement in the horror story. Here’s what you need to know about how to solve all Watery Nursery Rhymes in Alan Wake 2.

Where to Find All Watery Nursery Rhymes in Alan Wake 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

When completing any of these Nursery Rhymes, there’s a certain process with it in Alan Wake 2. They’re a bit more involved than the lunch boxes. When you discover a Nursery Rhyme, there will be a unique riddle written in the middle of the location. After you’ve finished with it, the next step is to line up the appropriate dolls that the riddle references. The riddle won’t perfectly tell you which ones you need to use, so there will be some trial and error about which ones you need to use.

Upon completing a Nursery Rhyme, the world around you will change. If you’re stuck, I’ve found that it’s best to seek out the dripping, black ichor on the ground. This will typically lead you to the change in the world, and then you can acquire your charm, which is the major benefit to completing the Nursery Rhymes in Alan Wake 2.

These were all of the Nursery Rhymes you can find in Watery in Alan Wake 2.