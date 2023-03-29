All Cursed Possession locations in Maple Lodge Campsite in Phasmophobia

The Maple Lodge Campsite is one of the many locations you can explore while playing Phasmophobia. When you and your ghost hunting crew arrive at this location, you’ll need to track down enough evidence to figure out what type of ghost you’re dealing with and then leave. While you’re here, you can find several Cursed Possessions scattered throughout this location that should help you. Here’s what you need to know about how to find all Cursed Possessions on the Mape Lodge Campsite map in Phasmophobia.

Where to find all Cursed Possessions on the Maple Lodge Campsite map in Phasmophobia

There are seven Cursed Possessions for you to find scattered throughout the Maple Lodge Campsite. They will not always appear when playing Phasmophobia, as the Cursed Possessions only spawn on a map when attempting a ghost hunt at a higher difficulty or placing it into your custom game mode. These locations are static, but the developers might include additional Cursed Possessions as they progress the development of Phasmophobia, such as the Monkey Paw, which arrived after the other items were already in the game.

These are the seven items you can find at the Maple Lodge Campsite.

Cursed Voodoo: You can find this item close to the campfire on the northwest side of the camp.

Haunted Mirror: The Haunted Mirror is inside the blue tent, to the left of the entrance at the front of the camp

Monkey Paw: The Monkey Paw is on the northeast part of the map, on a chair at the edge of the pier.

Music Box: The Music Box is on the front porch of the Cabin on the northwest side of the map, on the right side.

Ouija Board: The Ouija Board is behind the bathrooms, between the male and female restrooms, and on the cabinet.

Summoning Circle: You will need to make your way to the Cabin on the northwest side of the map, in the Kitchen area.

Tarot Cards: The Tarot Cards are next to the White Tenth, to the right of the campfire on the northeast side of the map.