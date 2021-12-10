All cursed possessions in Phasmophobia
What item did you find?
The Phasmophobia Cursed Possessions update adds various items you can find during any ghost hunting adventure. These items can be helpful during your investigation, but they can also come with several negative traits that can harm you and your team if you’re not careful. In this guide, we’re going to cover all of the Cursed Possessions you can find and use in Phasmophobia.
These are all of the cursed possessions and what they do in Phasmophobia.
- Haunted mirror: The haunted mirror allows you to peer through the ghostly veil and find out where the ghost’s room is located in the house. You can find the room the ghost is haunting, making it easier to find during your investigation.
- Music box: The music box plays musical melodies, and the ghosts that get close to it will repeat these sounds.
- Ouija Board: The Ouija Board has been in Phasmophobia the longest. When you find it, you can use your sanity to communicate with the ghost to find out where it is, and learn about it. You have to say “Goodbye” after speaking with the ghost.
- Summoning Circle: The summoning circle brings the ghost to its location and traps it inside of the middle. However, the ghost will eventually break free from its bonds.
- Tarot Cards: The Tarot Deck contains 10 unique cards, each with a different ability that you can choose to use during your investigation.
- Tortured Voodoo doll: You can use the tortured voodoo doll to trigger a reaction from the ghost.