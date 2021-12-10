All cursed possessions in Phasmophobia

The Phasmophobia Cursed Possessions update adds various items you can find during any ghost hunting adventure. These items can be helpful during your investigation, but they can also come with several negative traits that can harm you and your team if you’re not careful. In this guide, we’re going to cover all of the Cursed Possessions you can find and use in Phasmophobia.

These are all of the cursed possessions and what they do in Phasmophobia.