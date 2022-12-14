All Dark Brethren Lore Book locations in Sea of Thieves: The Rogue’s Legacy Adventure

We’re deep into The Rogue’s Legacy Adventure in Sea of Thieves, and it sends players all across the waters searching for a way to help Tasha lift Captain Briggsy’s Curse. To complete all the deeds for this adventure, you have to find and read all of the lore books written by the Dark Brethren, which are scattered on islands across The Wilds. If you’re not sure where to find these tomes, here are all the Dark Brethren book locations in The Rogue’s Legacy Adventure in Sea of Thieves.

Where to find all Dark Brethren Lore Book locations — The Rogue’s Legacy Adventure

There are eight Dark Brethren Lore Books to find if you want to complete all the deeds for The Rogue’s Legacy Adventure, but they’re only on four different islands. The islands are all fairly close together, so finding them all shouldn’t take too long if you have a bit of luck and can avoid the enemies that spawn on the islands. Each book is located on a patch of lush vegetation where the weather is always clear, so they should be easy to spot once you know what you’re looking for.

Book 1 Location

To find the first Dark Brethren Lore Book in the Rogue’s Legacy Adventure, head to Old Faithful Isle. Head to the patch of greenery shown in the above picture, which is located on the south side of the island. Climb the paths leading upward while hugging the southern edge of the island, and you should find it. The book is located against a tree in the little oasis.

Book 2 Location

The second book is also on Old Faithful Isle. Head into the center of the island. You’ll spot some watchtowers on the rocky terrain. Find the highest one, which is about halfway up the peak of the island. Nearby, you’ll see another patch of glowing vegetation. The second Dark Brethren Lore Book will be on a rock within that patch.

Book 3 Location

Next, make your way to Marauder’s Arch. There are another two books on this island. The first is nestled between three rocks on the Northwest beach. There will be a Kraken skull nearby to let you know when you are close. The green grass will be easy to spot among the sand and rocks of the island.

Book 4 Location

From the third book’s location, head up to the stone arch that connects the two islands. Be mindful of the gap in the middle of it, as you can fall into the sea from there and have to make the trek all over. About halfway toward the second island, you’ll see another patch of green. Check the large, flat rock in that patch. The fourth book should be lying on top of it.

Book 5 Location

From here, head to The Crooked Masts for the next two books. The first one to find is on the Northwest side of the island. Walk along the north edge of the island, and you’ll come across the lush patch of vegetation. The book is on the ground between two rocks.

Book 6 Location

Head south from the fifth book and go to the south side of the island. Climb up the path near the southern edge of The Crooked Masts, and you’ll see another patch of green. The sixth book will be located on a large, flat rock within that patch.

Book 7 Location

The final island you need to visit is Kraken’s Fall. This is a fairly large island, but you can make your life easier by approaching it from the South West. The first book on the island is located right on the beach on that corner of the island. You’ll be able to see the patch of vegetation from your boat before you disembark.

Book 8 Location

The final Dark Brethren Lore Book location for The Rogue’s Legacy Adventure is also on the south side of the island. Keep climbing up, following the trail of trees along the path, until you find the highest tree on this part of the island. The last book is within that patch of greenery, leaning upright against a small rock on the grass.