All defense upgrade locations in Tunic

You can’t take too many hits in Tunic — that’s why increasing your stats is important. If you want to bolster your defense, you’ll need to find statue-like objects in certain chests. With those, you’ll be able to sacrifice a statue along with some gems at checkpoints to increase your defense. Here’s where to find the chests containing the statues.

Defense Upgrade #1 – Under the Well

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first statue is find in the Under the Well dungeon. As you wrap around toward the end, you’ll climb a ladder in a room directly west of the checkpoint room. The upgrade is in the chest on the ledge.

Defense Upgrade #2 – Dark Tomb

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s hard to miss this one. After completing Dark Tomb, you’ll pass a giant glowing pink structure on your way to the West Garden. The chest next to it contains the statue. In case you did happen to miss it, the screenshot above indicates where the cave entrance is in the Overworld, so that you don’t have to go all the back through Dark Tomb.

Defense Upgrade #3 – Ruined Atoll

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get this once you return from The Frog’s Domain with the Magic Orb. From the mouth of the frog-shaped cliff, you can hookshot to the bridge across the gap. Zip there and open the chest along the bridge for another upgrade.

Defense Upgrade #4 – The Quarry

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is found in the Lower Miasma of The Quarry, so you’ll probably want the Scavenger’s Mask from the monastery at the top of the area before venturing down here. Regardless, you’ll find the upgrade in a chest along the rail to the south. It’s right by the first bridge you activate on the way down.

This guide is a work in progress! Check back soon for updates.