How to increase your stats in Tunic

Tunic is a delightful little game, but some of its systems can be a little difficult to parse, even with the help of a gorgeously-rendered in-game manual. One such system governs your little fox’s ability to level up one of six stats: attack, defense, HP, MP, stamina, and potion effectiveness. As is often the case in Tunic, the answer is simple, once you know what to look for.

The key to leveling up can be found on page 18 of the manual, which can be found behind the windmill in the Overworld. Even with precious little readable language on the page, the idea can be gleaned from the screenshots.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can only level up at the shrines, which are scattered across the world and serve as checkpoints for your hero. When you’re standing in front of one, simply hit LB (or Tab if you’re playing with mouse and keyboard) and navigate down to the stat-boosting items in the bottom-right corner. Select one, and the game will confirm that you want to level it up, at the cost of one of the items and a bit of currency. Each subsequent level will cost more, with the Potion stat, in particular, seeing a sharp spike in cost from level 3 to level 4.

That's all there is to it.