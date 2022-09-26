There are multiple secret security rooms for you to find on the Deston map in PUBG. These locations are a good way to earn some excellent loot for yourself and your teammates. It’s a good way to get the edge on the enemy teams, but you need to get there first and secure it. There are multiple security rooms all over Deston that you can search and unlock. This guide covers all Deston secret security room locations in PUBG.

Where to find all Deston secret room locations in PUBG

There are 10 security rooms you can find throughout the Deston map. Unfortunately, you might locate these rooms, but you also need to find a key to access them. There are keys hidden throughout the map, and some are close to the security rooms themselves, making the keys far more important to locate. However, another player may already have them, so eliminating any enemy player you encounter on the way to these secret rooms is also a good idea.

These are the locations for the 10 secret security rooms on the Deston map.

Barclift, east

Buxley, northwest part of POI

Carpenter’s End, center

Cavala, north

Concert, center

Holston Meadows, center

Sancarna, northeast

Ten Forts, south

Turrita, north

Wind Farm, north of the bridge

The locations are limited. After a player opens one of these up and grabs all the loot, you will need to wait until another match on Deston to try and open them yourself. It doesn’t hurt to try following another player you know who took the key, waiting for them to open it, and taking them out to claim the prize yourself.