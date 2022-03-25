All difficulty settings in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Before jumping into your Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands campaign, you’ll want to make sure you choose the correct difficulty setting. There are three for you to select before creating your character. These difficulties might feel easier or harder depending on the number of players you have at your side working with you. These are all of the difficulty settings in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and how they work.

There are three difficulty settings to pick from before starting the game.

All Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands difficulty settings

Relaxed

The Relaxed difficulty is the easiest choice in Wonderlands. All players in the campaign will deal 15% more damage against enemies, and in contrast, enemies deal 15% less damage to all players. If you’re looking for a more casual, easier experience, Relaxed is the best option.

Blanaced

The Balanced difficulty is right in the middle. There are no bonuses for players or enemies during the campaign. If you’ve played a Borderlands game before, you’ll feel right at home with this difficulty. This is a good place to start with if you’ve played looter-shooters before.

Intense

The Intense difficulty is the hardest option in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. It’s the opposite of Relaxed, where all players deal 15% less damage to enemies, and in turn, enemies deal 15% more damage to all players in the campaign. If you and several friends are planning to go through the entire campaign and you’ve played other Borderlands games before, this is a solid challenge for you to try and attempt.