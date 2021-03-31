All April 2021 Ditto disguises in Pokémon Go

Ditto is a tricky Pokémon to catch in Pokémon Go. You’ll almost never realize you’re about to capture one until you successfully get it into a Pokéball. Ditto hides in the world as one of the wild Pokémon, you click on that Pokémon, catch it, and then it’s revealed to you that it was a Ditto. That makes it a complicated Pokémon to capture, and Ditto’s disguises rotate out every so often to keep the mystery fresh in Pokémon Go. These disguises change every so often, from events, and from month to month.

All April 2021 Ditto Disguises

These are all of the Pokémon Ditto could be disguised as of April 2021 in Pokémon Go.

Bidoof

Foongus

Gulpin

Hoothoot

Hoppip

Numel

Remoraid

Spinarak

Whismur

You can find any of these Pokémon roaming around the wild throughout your local area.

How does catching a Ditto work?

Before you catch a Ditto in a Pokéball, there’s no way to tell the Pokémon you’re about to click on will turn into one. The only clues you have is knowing Ditto’s disguises. You want to keep up to date with those as much as possible.

You’ll have to keep clicking on these Pokémon in the wild, and try to catch them. Eventually, when you do catch it, you’ll receive these distinct animation after they go into a Pokéball.

Image via Niantic

If you see the ‘Oh?’ above your Pokéball, you’ll then go to a different screen and see the Pokémon you caught transform into Ditto. The background also looks different from traditional Pokémon captures.

Outside of this brief animation after you’ve captured a Ditto, there’s no way to tell where the Pokémon is in the world. You might have chance to capture one for a special research quest or an event one, but you’ll have to know it’s a reward beforehand. When you’re told Ditto is a capture reward, then you have a standard Ditto encounter.

Make sure to keep up to date with the list we’ve provided to ensure you’re on the hunt for catching Ditto. This list rotates out, so expect to see it updated every so often with new Pokémon.

