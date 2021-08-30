All September 2021 Ditto disguises in Pokémon Go – How to catch a Ditto

Ditto is a unique Pokémon for you to go after in Pokémon Go. You won’t ever find it in the wild in its standard form. Instead, it’s going to be disguised as a random Pokémon in the world. These Pokémon disguises change out, typically at the start of a season, so you can expect an array of new Ditto disguises for the Season of Mischief. Also, there’s a chance for players to capture a shiny Ditto starting on September 1 in their local areas.

All September 2021 Ditto Disguises

These are all of the Pokémon Ditto could be disguised as of September 2021 in Pokémon Go.

Drowzee

Dwebble

Foongus

Gastly

Gulpin

Numel

Remoraid

Stunky

Tediursa

You can find any of these Pokémon roaming around the wild throughout your local area.

How does catching a Ditto work?

Before you catch a Ditto in a Pokéball, there’s no way to tell the Pokémon you’re about to click on will turn into one. The only clue you have is knowing Ditto’s disguises. You want to keep up to date with those as much as possible.

You’ll have to keep clicking on these Pokémon in the wild and try to catch them. Eventually, when you do catch it, you’ll receive this distinct animation after they go into a Pokéball.

Image via Niantic

If you see the ‘Oh?’ above your Pokéball, you’ll then go to a different screen and see the Pokémon you caught transform into Ditto. The background also looks different from traditional Pokémon captures.

Outside of this brief animation, after you’ve captured a Ditto, there’s no way to tell where the Pokémon is in the world. You might have a chance to capture one for a special research quest or an event one, but you’ll have to know it’s a reward beforehand. When you’re told Ditto is a capture reward, then you have a standard Ditto encounter.

Make sure to keep up to date with the list we’ve provided to ensure you’re on the hunt for catching Ditto. This list rotates out, so expect to see it updated every so often with new Pokémon.