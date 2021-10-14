All Drifblim weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

For those who want to take down the raid boss Drifblim in Pokémon Go, you’ll want to bring a suitable team to defeat it. It’s a three-star battle, so you should be able to take it down yourself, but you’ll want to bring the best Pokémon choices with you to ensure you gain the upper hand in this fight. In this guide, we’re going to break down all of Drifblim’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter them in Pokémon Go.

All Drifblim weaknesses

Drifblim is a Ghost and Flying-type Pokémon. It is weak against Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice, and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant against Fighting, Bug, Ground, Normal, Grass, and Poison-type moves. Therefore, your best bet is to use Dark, Electric, Ghost, or Rock-type Pokémon in this battle. Ice Pokémon are also suitable choices, but they tend to have more attack power than defenses and are easily defeated.

Best Pokémon to counter Drifblim

The best Pokémon to use against Drifblim include Rhyperior, Weavile, and Gengar.

Rhyperior is one of the better PvE raid Pokémon. It’s a Ground and Rock-type with considerable attack and defense power, making it a suitable Pokémon that can withstand quite a bit of Drifblim’s attacks during the raid. The best moveset to teach Rhyperior is the fast move smack down and the charged moves rock wrecker and stone edge.

The next Pokémon, Weavile, is a Dark and Ice-type. While it might have less defense than Rhyperior, it has plenty of attack and is considered one of the better Ice-type Pokémon choices in Pokémon Go. The best moveset you can give Weavile for this raid battle is the fast move snarl and the charged moves avalanche and foul play.

The last Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Gengar, a Poison and Ghost-type. Gengar is mostly on the side of being a glass cannon, capable of doing quite a bit of damage, but it has rather poor defenses. The best moveset for Gengar to use during these battles is the fast move shadow claw and the charged moves shadow ball and shadow punch.

You’ll need to use a full team of six Pokémon to defeat Drifblim. These are some of the other Pokémon choices you can consider when battling against Drifblim.

Chandelure

Darkrai

Electivire

Honchkrow

Hoopa

Magnezone

Rampardos

Tyranitar

Yveltal

Zapdos

Zekrom

After defeating Drifblim, you’ll have a chance to capture it at the end of the raid. Additionally, there is a chance you can catch a shiny version of this Pokémon and any costumed version that appears during events.