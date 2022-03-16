All Eastern Vault instruction manual pages in Tunic

The first step to unraveling the secrets in Tunic is to gather up the scattered pages of the game’s own manual. In a meta twist, the manual explains basic and advanced game concepts and contains clues and hints to help you figure out the mysteries of the island.

A few of those precious pages are hidden away in the Fortress of the Eastern Vault, where one of the colored keys lurks. Here are their exact locations.

Pages 6-7

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll almost certainly come across this page as you progress along the critical path. It’s situated by the entrance to the underground section of the Eastern Vault, through which you’ll need to progress to gain entrance to the Vault proper. Consider stopping by the nearby shopkeeper to stock up for the journey ahead, too.

Pages 36-37

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re through the underground section of the Eastern Vault, you’ll climb up some stairs and find yourself on the balcony of a large room. Before venturing downstairs, head left and grab this page at the end of a broken pathway.