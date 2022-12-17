All Eevee evolution Community Day featured moves in Pokémon Go’s December 2022 Community Day

Eevee is a common Pokémon for you to encounter while exploring nearly any area and you’re playing Pokémon Go. It’s likely a common Pokémon because of its many evolutions, giving you a chance to pick from eight unique options. Alongside these options being unique from each other, during Eevee’s Community Day, these evolutions each have distinct featured moves they can learn. Here’s what you need to know about all of Eevee’s Community Day featured moves during Pokémon Go’s December 2022 Community Day.

All Community Day featured moves for Eevee’s evolutions in Pokémon Go

Although Eevee has eight evolutions, each one has a distinct move they can learn that makes them a standout option to add to your team. Some of them are better than others, with Umbreon being a reliable favorite for players who want to compete in the Ultra League, or Sylveon for those who want to take a team to the Master League.

These are all the Community Day featured moves Eevee’s evolutions can learn in Pokémon Go.

Espeon – Shadow Ball

Flareon – Superpower

Glaceon – Water Pulse

Jolteon – Zap Cannon

Leafeon – Bullet Seed

Sylveon – Psyshock

Umbreon – Psychic

Vaporeon – Scald

Some of these options make the specific Pokémon standout options from their standard movesets. Espeon certainly benefits from learning Shadow Ball, but you may still want to go with Umbreon. This highly robust Eevee evolution has become a Great and Ultra Leagues favorite by players. Jolteon, Flareon, and Vaporeon don’t benefit too much from these additional choices, and they’re generally not chosen as the desired Eevee evolution. Still, you might want them to complete the collection.

These choices are available during Community Day events featuring Eevee, or if you use an Elite Charged TM on them, but we only recommend using it for Sylveon and Umbreon.