What is the best Eevee evolution in Pokémon Go?

Eevee has multiple transformations, and you can capture many of them in Pokémon Go. How you go about evolving Eevee into those Pokémon varies. But if you break it down and think about it, which of these transformations is the best one?

The Eevee evolutions do vary in stats. Let’s share how those stats vary from each other.

Flareon PvP: Max CP – 3,029, attack – 206, defense – 153, stamina – 140 PvE: Max CP – 3,424, attack – 246, defense – 179, stamina – 163

Vaporeon PvP: Max CP – 3,114, attack – 173, defense – 139, stamina – 230 PvE: Max CP – 3,521, attack – 205, defense – 161, stamina – 277

Jolteon PvP: Max CP – 2,888, attack – 195, defense – 155, stamina – 140 PvE: Max CP – 3,265, attack – 232, defense – 182, stamina – 163

Espeon PvP: Max CP – 3,170, attack – 218, defense – 150, stamina – 140 PvE: Max CP – 3,583, attack – 261, defense – 175, stamina – 163

Umbreon PvP: Max CP – 2,137, attack – 111, defense – 201, stamina – 182 PvE: Max CP – 2,416, attack – 126, defense – 240, stamina – 216

Leafeon PvP: Max CP – 2,944, attack – 182, defense – 184, stamina – 140 PvE: Max CP – 3,328, attack – 216, defense – 219, stamina – 163

Glaceon PvP: Max CP – 3,126, attack – 199, defense – 173, stamina – 140 PvE: Max CP – 3,535, attack – 238, defense – 205, stamina – 163

Sylveon PvP: Max CP – 3,069, attack – 172, defense – 173, stamina – 182 PvE: Max CP – 3,470, attack – 203, defense – 205, stamina – 216



When you round out all of the stats, Espeon has the highest CP among them and has the highest attack, with Umbreon having the highest defense and Vaporeon having the highest stamina.

If you plan on using any of these Pokémon in the PvP scene, we highly recommend you use Umbreon in the Great or Ultra League. It has superb defense, making it an excellent tank Pokémon.

However, the recently added Sylveon is arguibly the best choice among them. With it being a Fairy-type, it’s a critical Pokémon capable of beating Bug, Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type Pokémon, making it a critical choice for those looking to counter these frequently used Pokémon in the Ultra or Master League. If you use Sylveon, make sure to keep it powered up for that Ultra League, but to keep it under 2,500 CP. When you want to use it in the Master League, it can’t compete in that specific category until you power it up using XL Candy. Although, it’ll be extremely useful for players to use it in the Master League Classic. It’s essentially a budget Togekiss, without the diverse moveset.

Overall, Syvelon has risen to the top as one of the best Eevee evolutions, with Umbreon and Glaceon not too far behind. Glaceon is a good choice to counter several Dragon-types in the Master League. Just like Sylveon, it needs to be powered by XL candy to compete.