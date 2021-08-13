Eevee is a Pokémon with eight unique evolutions, and you can acquire all of them in Pokémon Go. However, because of how many versions you can find, each comes with a different evolution method. Typically, in the standard games, players would give Eevee an item to evolve into a specific evolution or increase its friendship levels. That doesn’t entirely work in Pokémon Go, making the evolution process a little complicated. However, if you’re hunting a specific Eevee evolution, each comes with a name trick that you can use to evolve it into that particular transformation immediately. This guide details all Eevee name tricks in Pokémon Go.

There are eight name tricks in total for all of Eevee’s evolutions. It’s important to note that on your Pokémon Go account, you can only do this name trick once. After you’ve done it you cannot use the name trick for the Eevee evolution again, unless you do it on a separate account. It’s a good way to ensure your perfect IV shiny Eevee becomes that the perfect evolution you’re looking to add to your collection.

These are all of Eevee’s name tricks in Pokémon Go.

Espeon: Sakura

Flareon: Pyro

Glaceon: Rea

Jolteon: Sparky

Leafeon: Linnea

Sylveon: Kira

Umbreon: Tamao

Vaporeon: Rainer

You want to reserve the perfect Eevee for each of the eight evolutions. We highly recommend making sure that you do this for Umbreon and Sylveon, Eevee’s best evolutions in Pokémon Go.