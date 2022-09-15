All equipment items confirmed for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Your loadout is your main source of attack in any Call of Duty game, with your primary weapon and perks getting a large amount of the spotlight. That being said, your equipment selection can be just as important. Using these items in proper situations can get you easy kills and keep you alive in tense situations. Here are all of the equipment items you can choose from in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Related: Who are the voice actors in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? MW2 Voice Cast

Every equipment item in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

DDoS

The DDoS is an EMP device that shuts down vehicles and equipment that you see on this list. Anyone driving a vehicle that is DDoS’d will need to restart it before they can continue moving.

Drill Charge

The Drill Charge is a stick that connects to walls and shoots out explosives on the other side, detonating and decimating anyone over there.

Heartbeat Monitor

The Heartbeat Monitor has returned. This is a tablet device that you hold in front of you to find enemies sitting behind corners. The radar will blink dots that show where they are in relation to you.

Inflatable Decoy

The Inflatable Decoy is a package that you throw out and deploy when an enemy comes by. It takes the appearance of a crouching soldier to draw fire from the enemy team. Being just a decoy, it has no offensive potential and will break quickly. Take this time to find cover or flank your attacking opponents.

Perk Package

Extra perks that you can unlock and apply to yourself by getting kills, assists, and objective points.

Shock Stick

An electrical device that can harm enemies, destroy devices, and shut down vehicles. It has a bigger effect when in the water.

Tactical Camera

The Tactical Camera can be placed on surfaces and accessed via a tablet so you can watch certain areas of the map. Multiple cameras can be placed and switched between. Whoever is looking at the footage can ping enemies for teammates.

This list is in progress and will be updated when we have more information.