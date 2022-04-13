All Erlang Shen’s reworked abilities in Smite

For Smite’s update 9.4, also known as the Nerf Update, there are plenty of items and gods receiving power reduction. Erlang Shen’s abilities are getting a bit more tweaked, with his entire kit being reworked. These reworked abilities will go live for update 9.4, alongside the release of Yu Huang, the Jade Emperor. This guide will cover all of Erlang Shen’s reworked abilities in Smite.

All Erlang Shen’s reworked abilities

Passive

Howling Celestial Dog

Reduced damage from 15% to 7.5% of Erlang Shen’s basic attack damage

Increased damage from 1% to 1.75% of the target’s max health

Erlang Shen’s passive will lower the amount of damage his dog does each time he lashes out with a basic attack, but it increases the dog’s overall damage based on the user’s maximum health. It will remain useful against bulkier gods, but it’ll do less overall damage to everyone, especially squishy gods.

Active Abilities

Spot Weakness

Decreased Bonus Damage per hit from 15/27/39/51/63 (+10% of your Physical Power) To 12/22/32/42/52 (+5% of your Physical Power)

Erlang Shen now gains 4/8/12/16/20% Physical lifesteal while this ability is active

Erlang Shen now applies a stacking debuff to enemy gods hit by this ability which reduces their damage output by 3/4/5/6/7% per stack, stacking up to 3 times. Stacks last 3s. 9/12/15/18/21% damage reduction max



Spot Weakness is Erlang Shen’s first active ability, and it is being reworked to deal decreased bonus damage every it lands a hit. However, the big change is the attack now has a passive lifesteal and applies a stacking debuff to enemy gods, reducing their overall damage output, which can stack three times.

72 Transformations

Erlang Shen is now knock up and slow immune while he is transformed into either animal

Mink form Erlang Shen now gains 15% Movement Speed for 4s after the dash completes

Turtle form This ability no longer knocks enemies up Shield health changed from 70/110/150/190/230 to 50/100/150/200/250 (+75% total protections from items and abilities)



Erlang Shen’s third active ability, 72 Transformations, ensures that while in any of his two forms, he is knock up and slow immune. While in his Mink form, he has 15% increased movement speed, and while in his Turtle form, he will no longer knock up enemies after hitting them, and he has an increased shield with this ability.

9 Turns Blessing

Increased Damage Mitigation from 10/11.25/12.5/13.75/15% to 10/12.5/15/17.5/20%

Erlang Shen’s ultimate, 9 Turns Blessing, will have increased Damage Mitigation. This is the only change being applied to the ability based on the patch notes.