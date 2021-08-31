All event skins returning with Outland Warrior and Marble Goddess to Apex Legends store

Apex Legends is full of coveted cosmetics, but there are few as coveted as Event Legendary skins. On August 31, the in-game store rotation brought back two popular Event Legendary Legend skins, along with three Event Legendary weapon skins in the form of some standalone options and two bundles. The two Legendary Legend skins are for Bangalore and Wraith, while the weapon skins are for the R-301 Carbine, Spitfire, and Prowler SMG. These Event Legendary skins are back in the game from August 31 until September 7.

Returning Legendary Event skins

There are two bundles, each centered around a Legend skin from a specific event. The Legend skins can also be purchased separately, while the weapon skins are only in bundles. One bundle also includes an Epic Skydive Emote that can also be purchased separately. All items costs Apex Coins — you cannot use Crafting Materials or Legends Tokens.

Outland Warrior Bundle (3,950 Apex Coins)

This bundle includes four cosmetics originally seen in the Legendary Hunt event.

Outland Warrior (Legendary Bangalore Skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Outland Warrior can be purchased individually, separate from the bundle, for 1,800 Apex Coins.

Trophy Collector (Legendary R-301 Carbine Skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bone SAW (Legendary Spitfire Skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Target Practice (Epic Bangalore Skydive Emote)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Target Practice can be purchased individually, separate from the bundle, for 1,000 Apex Coins.

Gilded Marble Bundle (2,500 Apex Coins)

This bundle includes two cosmetics originally seen in the Lost Treasures Collection Event.

Marble Goddess (Legendary Wraith Skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Marble Goddess can be purchased individually, separate from the bundle, for 1,800 Apex Coins.

Heavenly Strike (Legendary Prowler Skin)