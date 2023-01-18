The dwarven-flavored life simulator Dwarf Fortress has a surprising amount of content that will continue to shake up your stronghold, regardless of how well-versed you are in the title. From ten hours to a thousand, it’s no-frills graphical interface means that developers can spend a heft of time adding new items, mechanics, entities, and even monsters. While the battles are sure to be arduous, there is a reason to look forward to them — exotic weapons.

What are exotic weapons in Dwarf Fortress?

While some gaming hobbyists may hear the term ‘exotic’ and think of it as a legendary item, that’s actually quite removed from the idea of exotic items in DF. Exotic weapons are weapons that are non-traditional for dwarves to use — either outside of their culture, or outright unusable based on their size, such as the pike. You cannot craft these weapons, meaning you cannot maximize their stats through end-game metals and skilled crafters.

Image via Kitfox Games on YouTube

Instead, they are found from traders, or looted in the aftermath of raids. It’s worth keeping an eye out for these — proper application can make your armies terrifying. To dwarves, these weapons are literally exotic: originating in a distant foreign country. These weapons can also be interchangeably referred to as foreign weapons within the Dwarf Fortress community.

All exotic weapons in Dwarf Fortress

Exotic weapons can pack a punch — the whip, for example, is one of the hardest-hitting weapons in the entire game, although that’s due to a long-standing bug. In Adventure Mode, players can start their journey with a few exotics which can help ease combat, considering you likely won’t end up mining and crafting yourself.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a total of eighteen exotic, or foreign, weapon types in Fortress Mode of Dwarf Fortress.

Blowgun

Boning Knife

Bow

Carving Fork

Flail

Great Axe*

Halberd*

Dagger

Long Sword

Maul

Meat Cleaver

Morningstar

Pike*

Scimitar

Scourge

Slicing Knife

Stone Axe

Two-handed weapon*

Items marked with an asterisk are large enough that dwarves struggle to handle them. They should be equipable by larger dwarves, depending on their sizing, but cannot due to a bug. Bug 5812, reported in 2012 and stemming from version 0.34.07, fails to properly check a dwarves sizing to see if they can equip specific weaponry — the marked weapons can be used by dwarves of a larger size when this bug is solved.