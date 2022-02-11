All February 2022 Community Day Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The February 2022 Community Day has arrived in Pokémon Go, and with it, the featured Pokémon, Hoppip, will be appearing more often in the wild. You’ll have the chance to capture it and evolve into Jumpluff to teach it the exclusively charged move acrobatics. The event will occur on February 12 from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time zone. During the event, you’ll also have the chance to earn exclusive Field Research tasks related to the event. This guide breaks down all February 2022 Community Day Field Research tasks and rewards you can earn in Pokémon Go.

These tasks will only spawn from the PokéStops and Gym dials during the event time. You can carry three of them at a time. These will be appearing alongside the other ones that are also showing up for February 2022 and the Valentine’s Day 2022 event.

All February 2022 Community Day Field Research tasks and rewards

These are all the February 2022 Community Day Field Research tasks and rewards you can earn while trying to find Hoppip in the wild.

Catch 3 Hoppip – Hoppip encounter, 5 Great Balls, 1 Golden Razz Berry, 2 Ultra Balls, 2 Pinap Berries, or 500 Stardust

Spin 5 Poké Stops or Gyms – 600 Stardust

Walk 1 KM – Hoppip encounter, 5 Great Balls, 1 Golden Razz Berry, 2 Ultra Balls, 2 Pinap Berries, or 500 Stardust

Of the three Field Research tasks appearing for the event, the Catch 3 Hoppips or Walk 1 KM is the most appealing. They offer the most variety of rewards that you reap the most benefits and give you a chance for Hoppip encounters. However, finding Hoppip should not be too much of an issue for the February 2022 Community Day event, which means the other item rewards you could earn are probably what you’re after.

While the spinning 5 Poké Stops or Gyms task is fine, you’ll only receive Stardust for completing it.