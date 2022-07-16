The Field Notes: Starly Special Research is available in Pokémon Go for the Starly Community Day event. You only have a limited time to complete all tasks in this Special Research before they’re gone, and it makes it much easier to complete them during the event, which will happen from 11 AM to 2 PM on July 17 in your local area. However, you do need to purchase it before you have access to this content, so make sure you get yours before trying to complete these tasks. This guide covers all Field Notes: Starly Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

How to complete all Field Notes: Starly Special Research tasks

There are four tasks you need to complete for Field Notes: Starly. Again, you must purchase this ticket to have access to it. You can purchase it before the event starts, but it will be unavailable when it concludes.

These are all the tasks and rewards in the Field Notes: Starly Special Research.

Task 1

Power up Pokémon 10 times – 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Starly – Starly encounter

Make five nice throws – 20 Starly candy

Rewards: One incense, 2,000 Stardust, and a Starly encounter

Task 2

Catch 15 Starly – 30 Starly candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon – Staravia encounter

Evolve three Starly – 10 Pinap berries

Rewards: 1,500 XP, one incense, and a Starly encounter

Task 3

Make three great curveball throws – 50 Starly candy

Evolve one Staravia – One lucky egg

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 15 Great Balls

Rewards: 2,500 XP, a Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Ball

Task 4

Claim reward – 2 Silver Pinap berries

Claim reward – Starly encounter

Claim reward – 3,500 XP

Rewards: 3,000 XP, three Rare Candy, and a Staraptor encounter