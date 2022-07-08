For a limited time, the Field Notes: Team Go Rocket research in Pokémon Go will put you face to face with Giovanni. He’s the leader of Team Rocket, who has been stealing multiple Pokémon and turning them into shadow Pokémon. The latest legendary Pokémon he’s captured for this event is Latios, the legendary Dragon, and Psychic-type. If you want to take him down, you will need to work through these tasks and add Latios to your collection. This guide covers all Field Notes: Team Go Rocket Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

How to complete all Field Notes: Team Go Rocket Special Research tasks and rewards

This Special Research will have you battling Team Rocket and the many team leaders within this organization, Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff, alongside their newly captured shadow Pokémon. As you progress through these tasks, the final one will have you fight against Giovanni and take on his many Pokémon. You will receive these tasks and rewards for completing this Special Research.

Task 1

Win a raid – Darumaka encounter

Defeat three Team Go Rocket members – Three hyper potions

Catch a shadow Pokémon – Galarian Daruamaka encounter

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 15 Poké Ball, and three rare candy

Task 2

Catch five shadow Pokémon – 10 Pinap berries

Make three nice curveball throws in a row – 10 Razz berries

Defeat five Team Go Rocket grunts – 10 Nanab berries

Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and 10 Great Balls

Task 3

Purify five shadow Pokémon – 1,000 XP

Defeat five Team Go Rocket grunts – 1,000 XP

Earn three candies walking with your buddy – 1,000 XP

Rewards: 2,000 XP, 15 Great Balls, and one Rocket Radar

Task 4

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo – 1,500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff – 1,500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra – 1,500 XP

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and one Super Rocket Radar

Task 5

Find the Team Go Rocket boss – Five max potions

Battle the Team Go Rocket boss – 20 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Go Rocket boss – Five max revives

Rewards: 3,000 XP, one lucky egg, and two Golden Razz Berries

Task 6

Claim Reward – 2,500 XP

Claim Reward – 2,500 XP

Claim Reward – 2,500 XP

Rewards: One Charged TM, One Fast TM, and two Silver Pinap berries