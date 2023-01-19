All Fire Emblem Engage classes explained
A plethora of choices
Fire Emblem is known for its class system, but it has taken many forms over the decades. Some Fire Emblem games allow their characters to be any class, whereas others only allow characters to be one class. There are quite a large number of classes in Fire Emblem Engage, some classics that have been in past titles, and some original to Engage; here they all are.
Base Classes
Base classes are non-special starting classes for your units. They will have average stats and will only specialize in specific types of utilization on the battlefield.
|Class
|Weapon
|Description
|Archer
|Bow
|They attack from a distance. Great behind friendly lines.
|Axe Armor
|Axe
|They utilize high defense and axes but have poor movement and resistance.
|Axe Cavalier
|Axe
|Axe-wielding mounted units who have average stats.
|Axe Flier
|Axe
|Wielding axes, they soar across the sky on a pegasus. They’re weak to bows.
|Axe Fighter
|Axe
|Fighters who tear the battlefield with an axe. They have good offense but poor defense.
|Lance Armor
|Lance
|They utilize high defense and lances but have poor movement and resistance.
|Lance Cavalier
|Lance
|Lance-wielding mounted units who have average stats.
|Lance Fighter
|Lance
|Infantry unit which uses lances. They have balanced offensive and defensive stats.
|Lance Flier
|Lance
|Wielding lances, they soar across the sky on a pegasus. They’re weak to bows.
|Mage
|Tome
|Magic users who utilize tomes to ruin units with poor magic resistance.
|Martial Monk
|Staff & body Arts
|Healers who defend themselves using martial arts.
|Sword Armor
|Sword
|They utilize high defense and swords but have poor movement and resistance.
|Sword Cavalier
|Sword
|Sword-wielding mounted units who have average stats.
|Sword Fighter
|Sword
|Fast foot soldiers who wield swords.
|Sword Flier
|Sword
|Wielding swords, they soar across the sky on a pegasus. They’re weak to bows.
Advanced Classes
A character with an Advanced Class is a more powerful unit that is more versatile than those with the basic class counterparts. They utilize better class skills, a wider pool of weapons, and much better stats.
|Class
|Weapon
|Description
|Berserker
|Axe
|Fearsome axe-wielders who have high strength and speed but poor defensive stats.
|Bowknight
|Bow, and a choice between sword, axe, or lance.
|Snipe enemies atop a saddle but also use direct weapons.
|General
|Sword, lance, or axe depending on what type of armor they were.
|They have fearsome defensive and offensive stats, but they’re slow and don’t move far.
|Great Knight
|Sword, lance, or axe depending on what type of armor they were.
|Mounted units that are heavily armored.
|Griffon Knight
|Staff and sword, lance, or axe, depending on what type of flier they were.
|Fliers with balanced stats and can heal allies with staves.
|Halberdier
|Lance.
|Above average in all stats, they wield lances far better than a common soldier.
|Hero
|Sword & axe or lance.
|Versatile units that can utilize wide variety of weapons.
|High Priest
|Tome, staff, & body arts
|They utilize magic, staves, and martial arts.
|Mage Knight
|Tome, and a choice between sword, lance, or axes.
|Mounted units that can use magic and weapons.
|Martial Master
|Staff & body arts.
|Monks who have perfected the use of martial arts. They can also heal allies.
|Paladin
|Sword, lance, or axe depending on what type of Cavalier they were.
|High mobility and great overall stats.
|Royal Knight
|Lance & staff.
|A mounted unit that tears up the battlefield but can also heal their allies.
|Sage
|Tome & staff.
|Great magic users who can also heal using staves
|Sniper
|Bow.
|Have great skill with a bow.
|Swordmaster
|Sword.
|An incredibly fast sword user who can dodge most attacks.
|Theif
|Knife.
|A nimble unit that can open chests and doors.
|Warrior
|Axe & bow.
|Versatile foot soldiers that boost tremendous strength.
|Wolf Knight
|Knife, and a choice between sword, axe, or lance.
|Faster than average mounted units, they use knives to wreak havoc.
|Wyvern Knight
|Sword, lance, or axe, depending on what type of flier they were.
|Flying units with great defence, but they’re weak to bows and magic.
Special Classes
The Special Classes are some of the most powerful you can obtain in Fire Emblem Engage. These are awarded to characters who have completed a high degree of training, and it takes a good amount of time to obtain them.
|Class
|Weapon
|Description
|Avenir
|Lance & sword.
|Rides a white horse into battle and uses sword and lance.
|Cupido
|Bow & sword
|A bow knight that devastates the battlefield.
|Dancer
|Body arts
|They can rejuvenate allies to fight again. Uses martial arts to defend themselves.
|Divine Dragon
|Sword & body arts.
|Special class for Alear. Uses divine dragon swords and martial arts.
|Dragon Child
|Sword.
|Special class for Alear. Can use unique swords.
|Lindwurm
|Tome & staff
|A wyvern rides who uses magic and staves.
|Lord
|Sword or bow.
|Special units who were born into noble families.
|Nobel
|Lance, or tome/sword.
|Proficient with magic and weapons. Beings from a noble family.
|Picket
|Lance
|Pierces enemy defenses with her amazing stats.
|Sentinel
|Lance or bow
|A defender of nations. Uses lances or bows.
|Sleipnir Rider
|Tome & staff
|A special pegasus rider who uses magic and staves.
|Successeur
|Sword & axe.
|They wield great strength to lead nations.
|Tireur d’elite
|Bow.
|Gifted bow users who have amazing strength.
|Vidame
|Tome, Sword, & staff.
|Swordsmen who wield magic and heal allies.
|Wing Tamer
|Tome & staff.
|Rides a wyvern into battle attacking with magic and healing with staves.