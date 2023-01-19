All Fire Emblem Engage classes explained

Fire Emblem is known for its class system, but it has taken many forms over the decades. Some Fire Emblem games allow their characters to be any class, whereas others only allow characters to be one class. There are quite a large number of classes in Fire Emblem Engage, some classics that have been in past titles, and some original to Engage; here they all are.

Base Classes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Base classes are non-special starting classes for your units. They will have average stats and will only specialize in specific types of utilization on the battlefield.

Class Weapon Description Archer Bow They attack from a distance. Great behind friendly lines. Axe Armor Axe They utilize high defense and axes but have poor movement and resistance. Axe Cavalier Axe Axe-wielding mounted units who have average stats. Axe Flier Axe Wielding axes, they soar across the sky on a pegasus. They’re weak to bows. Axe Fighter Axe Fighters who tear the battlefield with an axe. They have good offense but poor defense. Lance Armor Lance They utilize high defense and lances but have poor movement and resistance. Lance Cavalier Lance Lance-wielding mounted units who have average stats. Lance Fighter Lance Infantry unit which uses lances. They have balanced offensive and defensive stats. Lance Flier Lance Wielding lances, they soar across the sky on a pegasus. They’re weak to bows. Mage Tome Magic users who utilize tomes to ruin units with poor magic resistance. Martial Monk Staff & body Arts Healers who defend themselves using martial arts. Sword Armor Sword They utilize high defense and swords but have poor movement and resistance. Sword Cavalier Sword Sword-wielding mounted units who have average stats. Sword Fighter Sword Fast foot soldiers who wield swords. Sword Flier Sword Wielding swords, they soar across the sky on a pegasus. They’re weak to bows.

Advanced Classes

Screenshot by Gamepur

A character with an Advanced Class is a more powerful unit that is more versatile than those with the basic class counterparts. They utilize better class skills, a wider pool of weapons, and much better stats.

Class Weapon Description Berserker Axe Fearsome axe-wielders who have high strength and speed but poor defensive stats. Bowknight Bow, and a choice between sword, axe, or lance. Snipe enemies atop a saddle but also use direct weapons. General Sword, lance, or axe depending on what type of armor they were. They have fearsome defensive and offensive stats, but they’re slow and don’t move far. Great Knight Sword, lance, or axe depending on what type of armor they were. Mounted units that are heavily armored. Griffon Knight Staff and sword, lance, or axe, depending on what type of flier they were. Fliers with balanced stats and can heal allies with staves. Halberdier Lance. Above average in all stats, they wield lances far better than a common soldier. Hero Sword & axe or lance. Versatile units that can utilize wide variety of weapons. High Priest Tome, staff, & body arts They utilize magic, staves, and martial arts. Mage Knight Tome, and a choice between sword, lance, or axes. Mounted units that can use magic and weapons. Martial Master Staff & body arts. Monks who have perfected the use of martial arts. They can also heal allies. Paladin Sword, lance, or axe depending on what type of Cavalier they were. High mobility and great overall stats. Royal Knight Lance & staff. A mounted unit that tears up the battlefield but can also heal their allies. Sage Tome & staff. Great magic users who can also heal using staves Sniper Bow. Have great skill with a bow. Swordmaster Sword. An incredibly fast sword user who can dodge most attacks. Theif Knife. A nimble unit that can open chests and doors. Warrior Axe & bow. Versatile foot soldiers that boost tremendous strength. Wolf Knight Knife, and a choice between sword, axe, or lance. Faster than average mounted units, they use knives to wreak havoc. Wyvern Knight Sword, lance, or axe, depending on what type of flier they were. Flying units with great defence, but they’re weak to bows and magic.

Special Classes

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Special Classes are some of the most powerful you can obtain in Fire Emblem Engage. These are awarded to characters who have completed a high degree of training, and it takes a good amount of time to obtain them.