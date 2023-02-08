Hector, Chrom, Camilla, and more headline Fire Emblem Engage’s Expansion Pass, alongside the Fell Xenologue

Today’s Nintendo direct broke down what Fire Emblem Engage fans to look forward to with the first expansion. Notable Emblem heroes, such as Hector, Chrom, and fan-favorite Camilla, will appear in the upcoming waves. There will also be a new story-focused expansion will appear in Wave 4 called Fell Xenologue. The Nintendo Direct also shared that the Wave 2 expansion will release later today, unlocking Hector, Soren, and Camilla.

The Fire Emblem Engage expansion pass was released alongside the game, allowing players to unlock Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude from Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Tiki. These were considered some of the more powerful Emblems players could use while playing.

Players can grab Hector, Soren, and Camillia sometime later today, following the end of the Nintendo Direct, giving players access to these Emblem Rings. These rings will be available to players who complete their quests and should appear on the map. Players can choose to find them in their current playthrough, or they may want to start a fresh playthrough to track them down. These quests will appear as Paralogues on the map.

For wave 3, Chrom and Robin will be another Emblem Ring, and they will be included as a pair, combining swords and magic in their attacks. The other Emblem Ring appearing in this wave will be Veronica, who can summon other heroes to fight alongside her while she is activated.

The final announcement from the Nintendo Direct was the reveal of the Fell Xenologue, an expansion story that players can complete when it releases for Wave 4. At this time, we do not have the release date for Wave 3 or 4, but we can expect it to arrive within the next few months, given the quick turnaround time for Wave 2.

The characters from the expansion pass would only appear in the game if players completed a quest associated with them. This will also be how players unlock these characters when the characters become available.