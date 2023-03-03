Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass Wave 3 surprises fans with a release date, and it’s sooner than expected

Fire Emblem Engage is full of characters you can add to your adventuring party and Nintendo isn’t stopping quite yet. The base game offers plenty of party members to interact with during your journey, but there are still a few waves of the DLC to come. Waves 1 and 2 are out but with a release date announced for wave 3, players know when they’ll be able to add a few more heroes.

Nintendo revealed, in quite a surprise announcement, that wave 3 of the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass is coming soon. Like really soon. As in a few days from now. The third wave will be released on March 7 and fans are certainly shocked about the news. With the first wave releasing alongside the main game and the second wave coming out soon after Fire Emblem Engage, many thought wave 3 wouldn’t be until later this year. At least not until April or so.

Wave three will allow players to recruit three heroes to their team, all from previous Fire Emblem games. Chrom and Robin are the Emblem of Bonds and were the main characters in Fire Emblem Awakening. In Engage, they’ll use their Emblem Ring to work together and aid you in battles. Whereas Veronica, Emblem of Heroes, was one of the antagonists of Fire Emblem Heroes, a mobile spin-off of the franchise. You can unlock all three in their own Paralogues or side quests in the game.

Add Veronica, Emblem of Heroes, and the combined might of Chrom and Robin, Emblem of Bonds, to your ranks with Wave 3 of the #FireEmblem Engage Expansion Pass – coming 3/7!



Get the Expansion Pass now: https://t.co/lFVKWPSalf pic.twitter.com/HctiGFCVV7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 3, 2023

Wave 4, the Fell Xenologue, is the final DLC for Fire Emblem Engage and has yet to have an official release date. With all three waves having released quickly, Wave 4 could be here before we know it. According to a recent leak, Chrom and Veronica were both said to be coming to the game, so at least a few things from the report are turning out to be true.