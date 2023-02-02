SP, also known as Skill Points, is a vital mechanic in Fire Emblem Engage. It’s how your characters can inherit skills from the Emblem Rings they’ve bonded with, unlocking powerful passives they can use in battle. For those who are playing on more challenging difficulty levels in Fire Emblem Engage will want to make sure every character has access to several talents, boosting their usefulness in combat, but gathering SP can be tough. Here’s what you need to know about how to farm SP in Fire Emblem Engage.

The best way to farm SP in Fire Emblem Engage

Hands down, the best way to ensure your characters regularly earn SP is by giving them a Bond Ring. If a character goes into combat without a bond ring, they will not acquire SP, which prevents them from purchasing any passive talents they can earn when bonding with one of the more powerful Emblem Rings. Although your characters gain more SP while wearing an Emblem Ring, you likely won’t have enough for every character you take with you into battle.

If you’re looking to farm SP, make sure every character you want to have to acquire SP is wearing a Bond Ring, and then take them into battle. These battles can happen in Skirmishes, primarily the best way to earn experience, gold, and SP before progressing further in the game.

The Skirmishes will continue to appear each time you take down one, so you should always have a challenge awaiting you on the map. If the Skirmishes become too difficult, we recommend working on the most recent chapter story, or you can try to change your tactics if you have a private goal for your characters to reach before moving on. We highly recommend seeking out the Silver and Gold corrupted as they provide more SP gains when defeated.

Another good method while participating in these battles is for a character to wear the Emblem Ring for Micaiah, the Emblem of Dawn. Her unique skill, Great Sacrifice, has the wielder using their health to heal all other allies in combat. So long as multiple characters are greatly damaged, the character wearing this ring can gain a large amount of experience and SP in a single turn. You want to make sure the character is not vulnerable when they using it.

Farming SP can take a reasonable amount of time, but focusing on Skirmishes is likely your best option. If you don’t like the Bond Rings you have, feel free to visit Somniel to acquire more using any spare Bond Fragments you have.