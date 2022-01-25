All Firecracker locations in the Crown Pavilion in Guild Wars 2: Lunar New Year event

There are several very challenging achievements in Guild Wars 2, some that make you want to rip your hair out, and others that you’ll wish were never created in the first place. Luckily, the Lunar New Year event is not as tedious as some of these achievements, and with a little help, it’s quite easy to complete most, if not all of them. To celebrate the Lunar New Year, a series of firecrackers were strung up around the Crown Pavilion in Divinity’s Reach, the home of the festival. To gain some easy Lucky Envelopes and complete the Firecracker Finder achievement, all you have to do is follow this guide.

Firecrackers 1, 2, and 3

The easiest to find are the three located right at the hub of the action. As you descend the stairs from the Crown Pavilion Waypoint, you’ll find them up on the top of the gate, on opposite sides of each other. The third is next to a spiraling topiary on the left of the gate.

Firecracker 4

Head around the right side of the Glass Eagle, following the road. You’ll pass a giant musical instrument and some red tents. You’ll need to head past the musical instruments to the back rampart wall and look for a longer oblong shaped red tent. The Firecrackers will be hanging from it.

Firecrackers 5 and 6

These are further up the path, past a willow tree. They’re suspended both above and below a curving bridge, so remember to drop down and find the second one, or go up if needed.

Firecracker 7

The next Firecracker is just to the left of the last two. It’s hoisted up on the glass wing of the Eagle, and so you’ll need to jump onto the structure and interact with it from above to set the Firecracker off.

Firecracker 8

This Firecracker is located at the throat of the Eagle structure. You’ll need to drop down to the platform below, but you’ll be able to get up using one of the gates around the area if you can’t get back up with your mount. It’s best to look for a gate on the opposite side from where you entered, so you can easily access the next Firecracker.

Firecracker 9

Located in the far back left of the Pavilion, near a gate and close to the metal part of the Eagle structure, it’s hanging from a low red tent.

Firecracker 10

The last Firecracker is back towards the main entrance of Crown Pavilion Waypoint. You’ll not want to follow the road, instead head back on the grass and you’ll find it tucked away near a ramp heading upwards, attached to a red tent.



