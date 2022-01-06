All Flygon weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Flygon is one of many Pokémon you might encounter as a raid boss in Pokémon Go. It’s an excellent opportunity for you to add this Pokémon to your collection, but taking it down can prove to be complicated. You want to make sure you use the correct team. Here’s what you need to know about all of Flygon’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter it in Pokémon Go.

All Flygon weaknesses

Flygon is a Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type moves, but it is resistant against Electric, Fire, Poison, and Rock-type attacks. Of the choices, we highly recommend using any Pokémon that can use Fairy or Ice-type attacks to defeat it quickly.

Best Pokémon counters to Flygon

The best Pokémon to counter Flygon include Sylveon, Gardevoir, and Galarian Darmanitan.

Sylveon is a Fairy-type Pokémon and one of the better Eevee evolutions you can choose to use in Pokémon Go. Sylveon has a variety of powerful attacks that it can use against Flygon, and it won’t be easy to beat. The best moveset to teach it the fast move charm and the charged moves moonblast and psyshock.

The next Pokémon is Gardevoir, a Psychic and Fairy-type Pokémon. Like Sylveon, Gardevoir is a robust option, and it’s a common choice for players who consistently compete in the Pokémon Go Battle League. The best moveset to teach is the fast move charm and the charged moves synchronoise and shadow ball.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Galarian Darmanitan, an Ice-type. While the Galarian Darmanitan is powerful, it does lack defenses, so we recommend caution when using it during a raid. The best moveset to teach is the fast move ice fang and the charged moves avalanche and superpower.

You will need to use a full team of six Pokémon. These are some of the other options we highly recommend to fill out the rest of your roster.

Articuno

Dewgong

Galarian Rapidash

Glaceon

Gyarados

Lapras

Machamp

Mamoswine

Skarmory

Togekiss

Trevenant

Venusaur

After defeating Flygon in the raid, you’ll have a chance to catch it. You cannot catch a shiny version after beating it.