All Food Vendor locations in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy offers players a lot to explore. One of those things is the food system as a whole. There is cooking, different recipes to collect, gathering different ingredients, and more. Many players might not know, but Tower of Fantasy has Food Vendors that sell many ingredients to save you the time to collect them. Here are all the Food Vendor locations and what they sell in Tower of Fantasy.

All Food Vendor locations & items in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two Food Vendors in Tower of Fantasy, and both sell the same goods. Some of the ingredients they sell are one of the hardest to get, and it’s one of the great ways to spend your hard-earned Gold. Here are the locations for both Food Vendors in Tower of Fantasy.

Astra Food Vendor location & items

Screenshot by Gamepur

The location for the Astra Food Vendor in Tower of Fantasy is in front of Ruin A-01. You can find Ruin A-01 east of Astra Shelter, beside the main river of Astra. The old lady, Mrs. Taylor, who is the Food Vendor, is standing beside the cooking bot, and you can check her inventory when you talk to her. Below are all the items that Astra Food Vendor sells.

Salad dressing – 60 Gold

– 60 Gold Onion – 60 Gold

– 60 Gold Rice – 60 Gold

– 60 Gold Milk – 60 Gold

– 60 Gold Carbonated Water – 60 Gold

Bangers Food Vendor location & items

Screenshot by Gamepur

The location for the Banges Food Vendor in Tower of Fantasy is at the Banges Dock. Travel to the Spacerift: Banges Dock and head to the upper portion of the dock. Here look for the Pizza Hot Fast Food store. The boy, Harry, who is the Food Vendor, is standing at the counter; talk to him and browse the store to see all the available items. Here is the list of all items at Banges Food Vendor.