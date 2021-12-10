All Forge of Teash Collectibles in Halo Infinite

The Forge of Teash is a pretty well-defended stronghold that is also filled with collectibles. There is a total of five collectibles that you can find throughout this area. There are four audio logs and one Spartan Core. Here is where you can find all the Forge of Teach collectibles in Halo Infinite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Forge of Teash is located toward the northwestern section of the map. It is southwest of the Excavation Site and south of where you begin the open-world part of the game. Take a look at the map above for reference if needed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first collectible you can find is the Spartan Core. This useful collectible will help you improve your gear. To find this item, located the large building on the hill that has the crane attached to it. Go inside and take the ramp up to the second floor. The Spartan Core is at the top of the ramp.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first one of the Banished audio logs can be found in the same building as the Spartan Core. Go to the building on the hill with the crane connected to it. Go inside and the audio log is located next to the ramp at the bottom.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Banished audio log can be found in the back of the forge. Head to the building at the top of the hill that leads underground. Follow the path down and at the bottom before the tunnels is the audio log.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first UNSC audio log is found by climbing to the top of the cliffs in the back of the forge. Use the nearby building to grapple up to the cliff. Follow the cliffside until you find a tunnel. Head inside the tunnel to find a small camp. The audio log is on the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second UNSC audio log is located outside of the forge on the cliffs. Take a look at the image above for reference. Use your grappleshot to reach the cliffs. This audio log is on the opposite side of the forge from the second Banished audio log.