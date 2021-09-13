All Furfrou trim forms in Pokémon Go – All region locations

Fashion Week 2021 for Pokémon Go brings with it Furfrou, the poodle Pokémon, and it comes with numerous forms that you’ll be able to find in the game. You can change your Furfrou to any available form by merely transforming it, but the change costs 25 Furfrou candy and 10,000 Stardust. If you’d rather capture any of the other forms out in the wild, they’re going to be appearing in various locations all over the world in the wild. When you’re in a certain part of the world, certain Furfrou forms will be available.

‘There are 10 Furfrou trim forms in Pokémon Go. These are all of the Furfrou forms and where you can find them in the wild.

Furfrou Natural form: This is the standard form and can be found across the world

Furfrou Dandy trim: You can change into this form across the world

Furfrou Debutante trim: You can change into this form while in any of the Americas

Furfrou Diamond trim: You can change into this form while in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa

Furfrou Heart trim: We will be learning about where this form change is available in the future

Furfrou Kabuki trim: You can change into this form while in Japan

Furfrou La Reine trim: You’ll be able to receive this form chagne while in France

Furfrou Matron trim: You’ll be able to unlock this form change anywhere in the world

Furfrou Pharaoh trim: You can unlock this form change while in Egypt

Furfrou Star trim: You can unlock this form change while in the Asia-Pacific region

So long as you capture a Furfrou, all of the forms are available to you. The trick to these form transformations is making sure you’re in the correct region. If you’re not, you’ll be locked out from them, and you’ll be left trying to trade with other players in the game or waiting until you visit that location in person.