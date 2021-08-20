All Galarian Stunfisk weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

There are several Pokémon you can expect to battle against in Pokémon Go. Some are tougher than others. For those that want to capture a Galarian Stunfisk, your best chance to do that is during a raid. It’s a Pokémon that’s frequently used in the Great and Ultra Leagues competitions. While some trainers might have a way to defeat it, those trying to add Galarian Stunfisk to their collection could find themselves struggling. This guide details all of Galarian Stunfisk’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter it.

All Galarian Stunfisk weaknesses

Galarian Stunfisk is a Ground and Steel-type Pokémon. It is weak against Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel-type attacks. You might find it a little difficult to take down a Galarian Stunfisk, but when battling it in a raid, you have a bit more preparation time for it. We highly recommend using a Fighting or Fire-type Pokémon against it.

Best Pokémon to counter Galarian Stunfisk

The best Pokémon you can use against Galarian Stunfisk will be Mega Y Charizard, Lucario, and Conkeldurr.

Mega Y Charizard is a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon. In a raid, it’s an ideal choice to use against Galarian Stunfisk, especially to burn off its Steel-type protections. The downside is that Galarian Stunfisk does have access to rock slide, a strong attack that is super effective against this Charizard. However, the attack boost of the mega evolution makes it a worthwhile choice. The best moveset to give Mega Y Charizard is the fast move fire spin and the charged moves blast burn and overheat.

Next, we have Lucario, a Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon. With Lucario also being a Steel-type, Galarian Stunfisk will have a difficult time hitting it. However, Lucario is weak against Ground-type attacks, making the Ground-type moves Stunfisk knows pretty critical. Lucario’s overall attack should make it a standout choice for the raid, though. The best moveset to teach Lucario is the fast move counter and the charged moves aura sphere and close combat.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Conkeldurr, the pure Fighting-type Pokémon. Similar to Lucario, Conkeldurr is a powerful Fighting-type capable of doing heavy damage to Galarian Stunfisk. However, it won’t have the best defense, so you primarily want to focus on this Pokémon’s attack during the raid. The best moveset to teach Conkeldurr is the fast move counter and the charged moves dynamic punch had focus blast.

You need to build a full team of six Pokémon to use against Galarian Stunfisk. These are other Pokémon we’re going to recommend for this battle.

Blaziken

Breloom

Darmanitan

Empoleon

Excadrill

Groudon

Gyarados

Ho-Oh

Kingler

Kyogre

Machamp

Mega Blastoise

Mega Gyarados

Salamence

Swampert

After defeating Galarian Stunfisk in combat you’ll be able to catch it. There’s also a chance you can catch its shiny version.