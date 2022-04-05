All game modes in Rainbow Six Mobile
Every way you can show your tactical prowess.
Rainbow Six Mobile takes the core experience of Rainbow Six Siege and translates it to mobile devices. This means that it’s faster, more action-packed, and appeals to both hardcore fans and newcomers. As a result, the roster of game modes on offer is slightly different from Rainbow Six Siege. This guide explains all the available game modes in Rainbow Six Mobile so that you know what types of matches you can play.
All available game modes
All game modes host two teams of five and last for three rounds. The winner is the team that emerges victorious in two of those three rounds.
- Bomb: Defenders have one or two bomb sites that they must secure and keep the Attackers away from. If Defenders kill all the Attackers, they win the round. The Attackers must either kill all Defenders or place a disarming device within range of one of the bombs to disable both and win the round.
- Secure the Area: Defenders have a biochemical weapon that they must prevent the Attackers from securing. If Defenders kill all the Attackers, they win the match. Attackers must get into the zone where the biochemical weapon is stored and secure the area by staying there for ten seconds. If they kill all the Defenders, they win the match.