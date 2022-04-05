All game modes in Rainbow Six Mobile

Rainbow Six Mobile takes the core experience of Rainbow Six Siege and translates it to mobile devices. This means that it’s faster, more action-packed, and appeals to both hardcore fans and newcomers. As a result, the roster of game modes on offer is slightly different from Rainbow Six Siege. This guide explains all the available game modes in Rainbow Six Mobile so that you know what types of matches you can play.

All available game modes

Screenshot via Ubisoft

All game modes host two teams of five and last for three rounds. The winner is the team that emerges victorious in two of those three rounds.