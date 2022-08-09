All Genesect (Chill Drive) weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

For a brief time, Genesect (Chill Drive) will be available for you to catch in Pokémon Go. You will need to defeat it in five-star raids, which means you will want to work alongside a small group of friends to help take it out. You also want to bring a suitable team to defeat this legendary Pokémon. This guide details all Genesect (Chill Drive) weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

All Genesect (Chill Drive) weaknesses

Genesect (Chill Drive) is a Bug and Steel-type Pokémon. It will only be weak to Fire-type moves and is resistant against Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Steel-type attacks. You want to focus on Fire-type moves with all Pokémon you use against Genesect and use any Pokémon resistant against Bug, Steel, and Ice-type attacks for this raid battle.

The best Pokémon counters to Genesect (Chill Drive)

The best Pokémon you can use against Genesect (Chill Drive) include Chandelure, Darmanitan, and Heatran.

Chandelure is a Ghost and Fire-type Pokémon. It has a high degree of attack and defense power, making it a suitable Pokémon to do heavy damage against Genesect, and it can take several hits itself. In addition, it has an array of Fire-type moves it can use during this raid, which are super effective to Genesect. The best moveset to teach Chandelure is the fast move Fire Spin and the charged moves Overheat and Shadow Ball.

Our next recommendation is Darmanitan, a Fire-type Pokémon. Darmanitan is capable of doing some severe damage to Genesect. However, unlike Chandelure, Darmanitan does not have a high defense. You should not expect to keep Darmanitan long in the fight, and you will want to use more defense Pokémon in your roster alongside it. The best moveset to teach Darmanitan is the fast move Fire Fang and the charged moves Psychic and Overheat.

The final recommendation to use against Genesect is Heatran. Unfortunately, Heatran is legendary Pokémon, so not every player will have access to this Pokémon. It is a robust Fire and Steel-type Pokémon, capable of taking multiple hits from Genesect and not taking as much damage, making it a suitably powerful option. The best moveset to teach Heatran is the fast move Fire Spin and the charged moves Flamethrower and Fire Blast.

You must use a full team of six Pokémon to battle Genesect (Chill Drive). These are some additional Pokémon you can consider adding to your roster for this raid.

Blaziken

Charizard

Entei

Flareon

Heatmor

Hisuian Arcanine

Ho-Oh

Houndoom

Infernape

Magmortar

Moltres

Simisear

Typhlosion

Upon defeating Genesect (Chill Drive), you can catch a Genesect at the end of this encounter. You cannot catch a shiny version of this Pokémon, but it will know the charged move Techno Blast (Ice-type).