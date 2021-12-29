All Ghost Trigger Phrases in Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia is a unique game due to its voice integration and recognition and really shines when players decide to use their voice to its full extent. Players may be surprised to learn about the sheer amount of voice commands, phrases, and questions you can ask the ghost in the haunted location. While the obvious voice commands like “Give us a sign” are definitely viable for discovering if there’s something with you, you might want to try out some of these as well.

Nondirect phrases

I’m scared

Scared

I am scared

Spooky

Frightened

I don’t like this

Hide

Run

Fright

Go hide

Horror

General questions and commands

Give us a sign

Is anyone with us?

Is there someone here?

Show yourself

Can we see you?

Do you want us to leave?

Where are you?

What are you?

Can you show yourself?

Speak to us

Are you with us?

We can’t find you

Hello?

Who are you?

Are you near us?

Are you old?

Are you young?

Can you speak?

Is there a ghost here?

These are the most commonly said phrases and commands that tend to trigger ghosts. While this list covers most of the phrases, it’s always recommended to try some of your own phrases, questions, and commands and see if you can get a response out of the haunting entity.