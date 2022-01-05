All glyph items in Smite Season 9 – Update 9.1

A handful of notable items in Smite that are considered core purchases by the community will be receiving glyph upgrades for Season 9. These glyph upgrades further enhance these items to give them a tier-four progression option. This guide will cover all glyph items in Smite for Season 9 for Update 9.1.

It’s important to note that an item with a glyph upgrade does not receive additional upgrades. The only change is the passive the item provides your character.

For example, suppose you purchase Deathbringer’s upgrade from tier-two to tier-three, Short Sword to Deathbringer. In that case, you receive additional power, a more critical strike chance, and a passive increase in your critical strike bonus damage. However, when you upgrade Deathbringer to one of its two glyph upgrades, Envenomed Deathbringer or Malicious Deathbringer, you are altering the passive ability to that item. These upgrades will cost 600 gold, and you can purchase them at any point during your game.

These are all of the glyph items you can purchase and use in Smite for Season 9

All glyph items

General Glyph Items will have the exact same stats and passive as their base item, but with one additional passive added (that new passive is listed here for each item) All Glyph Items cost an additional 600 gold beyond the usual Tier 3 cost of the item There is no level restriction, or amount restriction on Glyph items, players can get as many as their class allows, and get them as early/late as they choose.



AMULET OF SILENCE (UPGRADED FROM HEARTWARD AMULET)

Gain a stack each time an enemy within 40 units casts an ability. At 5 stacks, your next basic attack against an enemy god will silence them for 1.5s. This effect can only occur every 45s.

AMULET OF THE STRONGHOLD (UPGRADED FROM HEARTWARD AMULET)

20% of your Physical Protections are converted to Magical Protections

BREASTPLATE OF DETERMINATION (UPGRADED FROM BREASTPLATE OF VALOR)

Each time you are hit by an ability, gain a stack of 5 Protections that corresponds to the damage type you were hit with, up to a max of 4 of each type. Once you reach max stacks of both kinds, gain a burst of 20% Movement Speed and double your Protections gained by this effect for 8s, after which all stacks are removed.

BREASTPLATE OF VIGILANCE (UPGRADED FROM BREASTPLATE OF VALOR)

When your ultimate ability has finished casting you provide an aura in a 40 unit range around you reducing basic attack damage from enemies by 30% for 5s

ENVENOMED DEATHBRINGER (UPGRADED FROM DEATHBRINGER)

Critical hits on enemy gods afflict them with poison for 2s. This poison slows them by 10% and reduces their damage output by 15%.

Note: Poisoned Star has been removed from the game

MALICIOUS DEATHBRINGER (UPGRADED FROM DEATHBRINGER)

Successfully Hitting an Enemy God with a Critical Strike will subtract 1s from all of your abilities currently on Cooldown, except your Ultimate ability.

Note: Malice has been removed from the game

JOTUNN’S FEROCITY (UPGRADED FROM JOTUN’S WRATH)

Your next basic attack marks an enemy god. If you hit the marked enemy or the marked enemy hits you with a basic attack or ability, gain 1 stack. Each stack provides 2% increased damage towards the marked enemy, stacking up to 10 times. This effect can only occur every 60s.

JOTUNN’S VIGOR (UPGRADED FROM JOTUN’S WRATH)

If you drop beneath 40% health, gain 10% Movement Speed and 40% Physical Ability Lifesteal for 5s. This effect may only occur once every 15s.

CALAMITOUS ROD OF TAHUTI (UPGRADED FROM ROD OF TAHUTI)

Successfully hitting an enemy god with an ability calls down a meteor that lands after 1.5s, dealing 100 (+30% of your Magical Power) damage in a 15 unit radius. This effect can only occur once every 90s.

NIMBLE ROD OF TAHUTI (UPGRADED FROM ROD OF TAHUTI)