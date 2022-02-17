All Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Before the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event begins, you’ll want to prepare for it by gathering up as many items and resources you can use to catch the many Pokémon you’ll find during the event. To help you gather these items, the Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally event begins on February 18 and continues until the 25, right until the big event. After that, it will be available to everyone, giving you the chance to gather plenty of items, including a Timed Research. This guide covers all Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally Timed Research tasks and rewards you can complete in Pokémon Go.

All Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally Timed Research tasks and rewards

These are all the tasks and rewards you’ll receive for completing this timed research during the Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally event.

Task 1

Spin a Poké or Gym – 3 Poké Balls

Complete a Field Research task – 2 Great Balls

Send 1 gift to friends – 5 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 100 Stardust and 100 XP

Task 2

Spin 3 PokéStops and Gyms – 6 Poké Balls

Complete 3 Field Research tasks – 4 Great Balls

Send 1 Gift to friends – 5 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 200 Stardust and 200 XP

Task 3

Spin 5 PokéStops and Gyms – 9 Poké Balls

Complete 5 Field Research tasks – 6 Great Balls

Send 1 gift to friends – 5 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 300 Stardust and 300 XP

Task 4

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms – 20 Poké Balls

Complete 10 Field Research Tasks – 15 Great Balls

Send 1 gift to friends – 5 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 500 Stardust and 500 XP