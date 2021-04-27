All Golden Week Sale Legend skins and cosmetics in Apex Legends
Golden Week is here.
The War Games event has come to a close, and Season 8: Mayhem is winding down to a close with one final promotion. The Golden Week sale lasts until the season ends, and has cosmetics themed around the Japanese holiday. This is a perfect timing too, as new Legend, Kairi “Valkyrie” Imahara, debuting on May 4, is Japanese. That said, without any further ado, let’s take a look at all the cosmetics that Golden Week has to offer to Apex Legends players.
All Golden Week Cosmetics
Aside from a single weapon charm that can be equipped to any weapon, the cosmetics for this event are only for two of the Legends. Golden Week has two Legendary-tier skins for Bloodhound and Octane, along with a banner frame that has variants for each of them.
There is a bundle selling all of the cosmetics together, a bundle for both Octane Items, a bundle for both Bloodhound items and a bundle of the weapon charm and 10 regular Apex Packs. The Legendary-tier Legend skins, however, can also be purchased individually. The other items cannot be.