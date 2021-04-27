All Golden Week Sale Legend skins and cosmetics in Apex Legends

The War Games event has come to a close, and Season 8: Mayhem is winding down to a close with one final promotion. The Golden Week sale lasts until the season ends, and has cosmetics themed around the Japanese holiday. This is a perfect timing too, as new Legend, Kairi “Valkyrie” Imahara, debuting on May 4, is Japanese. That said, without any further ado, let’s take a look at all the cosmetics that Golden Week has to offer to Apex Legends players.

All Golden Week Cosmetics

Aside from a single weapon charm that can be equipped to any weapon, the cosmetics for this event are only for two of the Legends. Golden Week has two Legendary-tier skins for Bloodhound and Octane, along with a banner frame that has variants for each of them.

There is a bundle selling all of the cosmetics together, a bundle for both Octane Items, a bundle for both Bloodhound items and a bundle of the weapon charm and 10 regular Apex Packs. The Legendary-tier Legend skins, however, can also be purchased individually. The other items cannot be.

Oni’s Shadow (Legendary Octane skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Royal Livery (Legendary Bloodhound skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sacred Gate (Epic Banner Frame, Octane and Bloodhound variants)

Assets via Respawn

Carp-e Diem Weapon Charm