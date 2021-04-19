New Legend Valkyrie all abilities in Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy

The newest Legend joining the Apex Games is a woman by the name of Kairi Imahara, but better known by her competitors as Valkyrie. Her debut in the ring is May 4, tied to the release of Season 9: Legacy, Valkyrie is the 17th Legend to join the Apex roster. She also has a very unique kit, unlike any legend before her. It should be noted that all of the information in this article comes from datamining, and it subject to change before the new season. This article will be updated as needed.

Abilities

Image via Respawn

Every Legend released has three core abilities: Tactical, Passive, and Ultimate. Let’s take a look at everything Kairi “Valkyrie” Imahara and her jet pack have to offer.

Tactical: Cluster Missile

Valkyrie’s Cluster Missile isn’t too far a cry from Fuse’s Knuckle Cluster. The cluster missile is a rocket that will explode multiple times on impact. It will most likely have a similar cooldown to Fuse’s tactical.

Passive: VTOL Jets

Take to the skies with Valkyrie’s VTOL Jets. Hold down the jump key in order to hover in the air instead of performing a standard jump via Valkyrie’s jet pack. This may combine very nicely with an Octane jump pad.

Ultimate: Skyward

Valkyrie Ultimate will not activate on key press. Instead, press the ultimate button to prepare a launch. During this time, teammate can interact with Valkyrie if they would like to join her. As long as you have vertical clearance, press the Ultimate button again to shoot up into the sky, either alone, or with your teammates. Once in the air, you will Skydive to return to the ground.

Season 9: Legacy comes to Apex Legends on May 4.