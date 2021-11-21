All Great Marsh Pokémon spawns in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
What Pokémon can you find in the Great Marsh.
The Great Marsh gives you a chance to find a number of Pokémon, but you have a limited of time to do it in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. There are specific spawns for each area of the Great Marsh, and some Pokémon are only available after you beat the game. These are all of the spawns for each area in the Great Marsh in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
Area 1
Morning
- Azurill
- Bibarel
- Bidoof
- Budew
- Marill
- Psyduck
- Quagsire
- Starly
- Wooper
Day
- Azurill
- Bibarel
- Bidoof
- Budew
- Marill
- Psyduck
- Quagsire
- Starly
- Wooper
Night
- Azurill
- Bibarel
- Bidoof
- Hoothoot
- Marill
- Noctowl
- Psyduck
- Quagsire
- Wooper
Surfing
- Marill
- Psyduck
- Quagsire
- Wooper
Fishing
Old Rod
- Magikarp
Good rod
- Barboarch
- Gyarados
- Magikarp
Super Rod
- Carvanha
- Gyarados
- Whiscash
Area 2
Morning
- Azurill
- Bibarel
- Bidoof
- Budew
- Marill
- Psyduck
- Quagsire
- Starly
- Wooper
Day
- Azurill
- Bibarel
- Bidoof
- Budew
- Marill
- Psyduck
- Quagsire
- Starly
- Wooper
Night
- Bibarel
- Bidoof
- Hoothoot
- Marill
- Noctowl
- Psyduck
- Quagsire
- Wooper
Surfing
- Marill
- Quagsire
- Psyduck
- Wooper
Fishing
Old Rod
- Magikarp
Good rod
- Barboarch
- Gyarados
- Magikarp
Super Rod
- Carvanha
- Gyarados
- Whiscash
Area 3
Morning
- Azurill
- Bibarel
- Bidoof
- Budew
- Marill
- Psyduck
- Quagsire
- Starly
- Wooper
Day
- Azurill
- Bibarel
- Bidoof
- Budew
- Marill
- Psyduck
- Quagsire
- Starly
- Wooper
Night
- Azurill
- Bibarel
- Bidoof
- Hoothoot
- Marill
- Noctowl
- Psyduck
- Quagsire
- Wooper
Surfing
- Marill
- Quagsire
- Psyduck
- Wooper
Fishing
Old Rod
- Magikarp
Good rod
- Barboarch
- Gyarados
- Magikarp
Super Rod
- Carvanha
- Gyarados
- Whiscash
Area 4
Morning
- Bibarel
- Bidoof
- Budew
- Marill
- Psyduck
- Quagsire
- Starly
- Wooper
Day
- Bibarel
- Bidoof
- Budew
- Marill
- Psyduck
- Quagsire
- Starly
- Wooper
Night
- Bibarel
- Bidoof
- Hoothoot
- Marill
- Noctowl
- Psyduck
- Quagsire
- Wooper
Surfing
- Marill
- Quagsire
- Psyduck
- Wooper
Fishing
Old Rod
- Magikarp
Good rod
- Barboarch
- Gyarados
- Magikarp
Super Rod
- Carvanha
- Gyarados
- Whiscash
Area 5
Morning
- Bibarel
- Bidoof
- Budew
- Marill
- Psyduck
- Quagsire
- Starly
- Wooper
Day
- Bibarel
- Bidoof
- Budew
- Marill
- Psyduck
- Quagsire
- Starly
- Wooper
Night
- Bibarel
- Bidoof
- Hoothoot
- Marill
- Noctowl
- Psyduck
- Quagsire
- Wooper
Area 6
Morning
- Bibarel
- Bidoof
- Budew
- Marill
- Psyduck
- Quagsire
- Starly
- Wooper
Day
- Bibarel
- Bidoof
- Budew
- Marill
- Psyduck
- Quagsire
- Starly
- Wooper
Night
- Bibarel
- Bidoof
- Hoothoot
- Marill
- Noctowl
- Psyduck
- Quagsire
- Wooper
Surfing
- Marill
- Quagsire
- Psyduck
- Wooper
Fishing
Old Rod
- Magikarp
Good rod
- Barboarch
- Gyarados
- Magikarp
Super Rod
- Carvanha
- Gyarados
- Whiscash
Random wild Pokémon
- Carnivine
- Croagunk
- Drapion
- Golduck
- Roselia
- Skorupi
- Staravia
- Toxicroak
Random wild Pokemon after National PokéDex
- Exeggcute
- Gulpin
- Kangaskhan
- Paras
- Shroomish
- Yanma