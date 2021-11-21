All Great Marsh Pokémon spawns in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

What Pokémon can you find in the Great Marsh.

The Great Marsh gives you a chance to find a number of Pokémon, but you have a limited of time to do it in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. There are specific spawns for each area of the Great Marsh, and some Pokémon are only available after you beat the game. These are all of the spawns for each area in the Great Marsh in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Area 1

Morning

  • Azurill
  • Bibarel
  • Bidoof
  • Budew
  • Marill
  • Psyduck
  • Quagsire
  • Starly
  • Wooper

Day

  • Azurill
  • Bibarel
  • Bidoof
  • Budew
  • Marill
  • Psyduck
  • Quagsire
  • Starly
  • Wooper

Night

  • Azurill
  • Bibarel
  • Bidoof
  • Hoothoot
  • Marill
  • Noctowl
  • Psyduck
  • Quagsire
  • Wooper

Surfing

  • Marill
  • Psyduck
  • Quagsire
  • Wooper

Fishing

Old Rod

  • Magikarp

Good rod

  • Barboarch
  • Gyarados
  • Magikarp

Super Rod

  • Carvanha
  • Gyarados
  • Whiscash

Area 2

Morning

  • Azurill
  • Bibarel
  • Bidoof
  • Budew
  • Marill
  • Psyduck
  • Quagsire
  • Starly
  • Wooper

Day

  • Azurill
  • Bibarel
  • Bidoof
  • Budew
  • Marill
  • Psyduck
  • Quagsire
  • Starly
  • Wooper

Night

  • Bibarel
  • Bidoof
  • Hoothoot
  • Marill
  • Noctowl
  • Psyduck
  • Quagsire
  • Wooper

Surfing

  • Marill
  • Quagsire
  • Psyduck
  • Wooper

Fishing

Old Rod

  • Magikarp

Good rod

  • Barboarch
  • Gyarados
  • Magikarp

Super Rod

  • Carvanha
  • Gyarados
  • Whiscash

Area 3

Morning

  • Azurill
  • Bibarel
  • Bidoof
  • Budew
  • Marill
  • Psyduck
  • Quagsire
  • Starly
  • Wooper

Day

  • Azurill
  • Bibarel
  • Bidoof
  • Budew
  • Marill
  • Psyduck
  • Quagsire
  • Starly
  • Wooper

Night

  • Azurill
  • Bibarel
  • Bidoof
  • Hoothoot
  • Marill
  • Noctowl
  • Psyduck
  • Quagsire
  • Wooper

Surfing

  • Marill
  • Quagsire
  • Psyduck
  • Wooper

Fishing

Old Rod

  • Magikarp

Good rod

  • Barboarch
  • Gyarados
  • Magikarp

Super Rod

  • Carvanha
  • Gyarados
  • Whiscash

Area 4

Morning

  • Bibarel
  • Bidoof
  • Budew
  • Marill
  • Psyduck
  • Quagsire
  • Starly
  • Wooper

Day

  • Bibarel
  • Bidoof
  • Budew
  • Marill
  • Psyduck
  • Quagsire
  • Starly
  • Wooper

Night

  • Bibarel
  • Bidoof
  • Hoothoot
  • Marill
  • Noctowl
  • Psyduck
  • Quagsire
  • Wooper

Surfing

  • Marill
  • Quagsire
  • Psyduck
  • Wooper

Fishing

Old Rod

  • Magikarp

Good rod

  • Barboarch
  • Gyarados
  • Magikarp

Super Rod

  • Carvanha
  • Gyarados
  • Whiscash

Area 5

Morning

  • Bibarel
  • Bidoof
  • Budew
  • Marill
  • Psyduck
  • Quagsire
  • Starly
  • Wooper

Day

  • Bibarel
  • Bidoof
  • Budew
  • Marill
  • Psyduck
  • Quagsire
  • Starly
  • Wooper

Night

  • Bibarel
  • Bidoof
  • Hoothoot
  • Marill
  • Noctowl
  • Psyduck
  • Quagsire
  • Wooper

Area 6

Morning

  • Bibarel
  • Bidoof
  • Budew
  • Marill
  • Psyduck
  • Quagsire
  • Starly
  • Wooper

Day

  • Bibarel
  • Bidoof
  • Budew
  • Marill
  • Psyduck
  • Quagsire
  • Starly
  • Wooper

Night

  • Bibarel
  • Bidoof
  • Hoothoot
  • Marill
  • Noctowl
  • Psyduck
  • Quagsire
  • Wooper

Surfing

  • Marill
  • Quagsire
  • Psyduck
  • Wooper

Fishing

Old Rod

  • Magikarp

Good rod

  • Barboarch
  • Gyarados
  • Magikarp

Super Rod

  • Carvanha
  • Gyarados
  • Whiscash

Random wild Pokémon

  • Carnivine
  • Croagunk
  • Drapion
  • Golduck
  • Roselia
  • Skorupi
  • Staravia
  • Toxicroak

Random wild Pokemon after National PokéDex

  • Exeggcute
  • Gulpin
  • Kangaskhan
  • Paras
  • Shroomish
  • Yanma

