All Great Marsh Pokémon spawns in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Great Marsh gives you a chance to find a number of Pokémon, but you have a limited of time to do it in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. There are specific spawns for each area of the Great Marsh, and some Pokémon are only available after you beat the game. These are all of the spawns for each area in the Great Marsh in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Area 1

Morning

Azurill

Bibarel

Bidoof

Budew

Marill

Psyduck

Quagsire

Starly

Wooper

Day

Azurill

Bibarel

Bidoof

Budew

Marill

Psyduck

Quagsire

Starly

Wooper

Night

Azurill

Bibarel

Bidoof

Hoothoot

Marill

Noctowl

Psyduck

Quagsire

Wooper

Surfing

Marill

Psyduck

Quagsire

Wooper

Fishing

Old Rod

Magikarp

Good rod

Barboarch

Gyarados

Magikarp

Super Rod

Carvanha

Gyarados

Whiscash

Area 2

Morning

Azurill

Bibarel

Bidoof

Budew

Marill

Psyduck

Quagsire

Starly

Wooper

Day

Azurill

Bibarel

Bidoof

Budew

Marill

Psyduck

Quagsire

Starly

Wooper

Night

Bibarel

Bidoof

Hoothoot

Marill

Noctowl

Psyduck

Quagsire

Wooper

Surfing

Marill

Quagsire

Psyduck

Wooper

Fishing

Old Rod

Magikarp

Good rod

Barboarch

Gyarados

Magikarp

Super Rod

Carvanha

Gyarados

Whiscash

Area 3

Morning

Azurill

Bibarel

Bidoof

Budew

Marill

Psyduck

Quagsire

Starly

Wooper

Day

Azurill

Bibarel

Bidoof

Budew

Marill

Psyduck

Quagsire

Starly

Wooper

Night

Azurill

Bibarel

Bidoof

Hoothoot

Marill

Noctowl

Psyduck

Quagsire

Wooper

Surfing

Marill

Quagsire

Psyduck

Wooper

Fishing

Old Rod

Magikarp

Good rod

Barboarch

Gyarados

Magikarp

Super Rod

Carvanha

Gyarados

Whiscash

Area 4

Morning

Bibarel

Bidoof

Budew

Marill

Psyduck

Quagsire

Starly

Wooper

Day

Bibarel

Bidoof

Budew

Marill

Psyduck

Quagsire

Starly

Wooper

Night

Bibarel

Bidoof

Hoothoot

Marill

Noctowl

Psyduck

Quagsire

Wooper

Surfing

Marill

Quagsire

Psyduck

Wooper

Fishing

Old Rod

Magikarp

Good rod

Barboarch

Gyarados

Magikarp

Super Rod

Carvanha

Gyarados

Whiscash

Area 5

Morning

Bibarel

Bidoof

Budew

Marill

Psyduck

Quagsire

Starly

Wooper

Day

Bibarel

Bidoof

Budew

Marill

Psyduck

Quagsire

Starly

Wooper

Night

Bibarel

Bidoof

Hoothoot

Marill

Noctowl

Psyduck

Quagsire

Wooper

Area 6

Morning

Bibarel

Bidoof

Budew

Marill

Psyduck

Quagsire

Starly

Wooper

Day

Bibarel

Bidoof

Budew

Marill

Psyduck

Quagsire

Starly

Wooper

Night

Bibarel

Bidoof

Hoothoot

Marill

Noctowl

Psyduck

Quagsire

Wooper

Surfing

Marill

Quagsire

Psyduck

Wooper

Fishing

Old Rod

Magikarp

Good rod

Barboarch

Gyarados

Magikarp

Super Rod

Carvanha

Gyarados

Whiscash

Random wild Pokémon

Carnivine

Croagunk

Drapion

Golduck

Roselia

Skorupi

Staravia

Toxicroak

Random wild Pokemon after National PokéDex