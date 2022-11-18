All Gym Leader locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are three paths you can choose to explore for your Treasure Hunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. One of these routes is called Victory Road, and you’ll be taking on the various Pokémon Gyms scattered throughout the region. These Gyms will earn you badges, allowing you to participate in the Champion Assessment, and giving you a chance to become a Pokémon Champion. You do need to track down the various Gym Leaders. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Gym Leaders in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find all Gym Leaders in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are eight Gym Leaders you can find throughout the Paldean region. You can choose to go after them in any order you want to try, giving you the freedom to challenge them based on the Pokémon you find and the teams you make.

These are all of the Gym Leaders and their locations you can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Alfornada has Tulip, the Psychic-type Gym Leader

Artazon has Brassious, the Grass-type Gym Leader

Cascarrafa has Kofu, the Water-type Gym Leader

Cortonodo has Katy, the Bug-type Gym Leader

Glaseado has Grusha, the Ice-type Gym Leader

Levincia has Iono, the Electric-type Gym Leader

Medali has Larry, the Normal-type Gym Leader

Montenevera has Ryme, the Ghost-type Gym Leader

It can be easy to get lost on the map and not know where to go. Several objective markers on your map appear shortly after the Treasure Hunt begins. You have three paths to pick from. For those who want to pursue the Victory Road, visit these eight individuals and challenge them to a Pokémon battle. These are separate from the Team Star leaders, part of the Starfall Street path.

You will want to prepare for these Pokémon battles. Each Gym leader will have a distinct type of Pokémon that they will use, forcing you to devise a specific strategy to counter them in battle. If you’re struggling against them, there’s always the option to return after you’ve trained your team or find other Pokémon while exploring the world.