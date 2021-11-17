All Halo Infinite ranks

For those working their way through the Halo Infinite multiplayer ranks, you’ll be fighting it out against other players as they compete against each other. The more battles you participate in, the better chances you reach the top of the leaderboards. In this guide, we will share with you all of the Halo Infinite ranks in order.

You need to progress through six Halo Infinite ranks, each containing six ranking categories within them.

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Onyx

When you’re placed in one of these ranks following your first 10 ranked games, you’ll need to work your way up through the stages. For example, if you’re placed in Silver II, you’ll need to consistently win games to reach Silver III and then Silver IV. Finally, when you achieve Silver VI, you have the chance to break through and push forward into Gold I.

Image via 343 Industries

The ranked games work a little bit differently than the standard ones in Halo Infinite. You’ll start each match with the Battle Rifle, your radar is turned off, friendly fire is turned on, and many of the map’s items are turned off. If you’re looking for a more competitive game, the ranked matches are probably your best bet in Halo Infinite. You’ll only be able to join these games with one other player in your fireteam. Don’t expect to take a full team with you.

The ranked season in Halo Infinite is expected to last three months, with the first season ending in May 2022.